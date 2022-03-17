ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Steve Kerr Was Not Pleased With Marcus Smart's 'Dangerous Play' That Injured Steph Curry

BOSTON (CBS) — There was a little bit of controversy during the Celtics’ blowout win over the Warriors on Wednesday night, and it should surprise nobody that Marcus Smart was in the middle of it all. The Celtics guard drew the ire of Steve Kerr over what the Golden State head coach saw as a dangerous play that injured Warriors star Steph Curry.

The play happened in the second quarter as both Curry and Smart went for a loose ball. Smart hit the floor in his attempt to gain possession, because that is what Marcus Smart does whenever there is a loose ball within pouncing distance. But he hit Curry’s leg as he dove for the ball, injuring the Warriors sharpshooter. Curry had to leave the floor and did not return to the game, and is likely going to miss some time.

It didn’t help matters that Smart raced down the floor after the Warriors eventually gained possession, and threw his leg out at Klay Thompson as he went up for a layup. The Warriors asked for both plays to be reviewed, and Smart was assessed a flagrant foul for his leg kick.

But Kerr seemed a lot more upset about the dive that injured Curry, and let Smart know with an animated discussion during the break in action. After the game — which the Celtics won handily, 110-88 — Kerr explained why he felt it was a “dangerous play.”

“I thought it was a dangerous play. I thought Marcus dove into Steph, and that’s what I was upset about,” he said. “A lot of respect for Marcus. He’s a hell of a player, a gamer, a competitor. I coached him in the World Cup a few summers ago. We talked after the game and we’re good. But I thought it was a dangerous play.”

Kerr and Smart shared a hug after the game, so it appears things are all good between the two. But Golden State fans everywhere were painting Smart as a dirty player in the aftermath of the play.

The Celtics saw it for what it was: Smart going all out to help his team. It wasn’t a dirty play (Draymond Green agreed after the game), and it’s something Smart does and will continue to do. He said after the game that he didn’t see Curry when he went for the ball, and he had zero intention of injuring one of the best players in the game.

“I could really care less about [what people say] because I know who I am. My teammates and colleagues know I’m not a dirty player and I’m going to go out there and leave everything I can on the floor and hustle,” said Smart. “When you do that in any sport, and an injury happens, that’s just what it is. I’m sure I’ll get called dirty and that’s their opinion. I know who I am and my teammates know who I am.”

Smart also shared his version of the conversation he had with Kerr, and said that the two respectfully discussed the events.

“He was doing what any coach, any player, any person would do and that was backing up his guys,” said Smart. “We talked it out and at the end of that conversation, he told me ‘you’re one of the guys I wish I had on my team.’ Steve and I have a relationship from USA Basketball so he knows I’m never trying to hurt anybody. He knows that since I got into this league I’ve been sacrificing my body for the better of my team and my teammates.”

Boston head coach Ime Udoka didn’t have any problems with Kerr having a chat with one of his players.

“They had some words and our guys have the freedom to do that. If a coach is going to talk to them they’re grown men, they can talk back. Not really worried about that but to his credit, he kept his composure,” Udoka said of Smart. “You don’t need to go back and forth with a coach but if you want to say your piece, I’m all for it.

“The play that they were complaining about was totally legal and not malicious at all to me. One guy dove for it and one guy reached for it — a loose ball on the floor — so I don’t think there was anything there to complain about it,” Udoka said of the incident. “The refs reviewed it and we knew it was a legal play, a good play. I told Marcus not to worry about that, let me handle it.”

“We’re all grown and we all know each other. He has emotions just like I have emotions,” added Smart. “As long as the respect is there from both parties it’s OK to talk. As long as it’s respectful and it was.”

The play that injured Curry overshadowed Smart’s great game everywhere else. He pouring in 20 points for Boston off 8-for-12 shooting to go along with eight assists and four rebounds. The victory, mixed with a Chicago Bulls loss, elevated the Celtics to the four-seed in the Eastern Conference.

Grant Williams Wants Everyone To Call Him ‘Batman’ After Stymying ‘Joker’ In Denver

BOSTON (CBS) — Grant Williams has turned himself into a huge contributor off the Celtics bench, knocking down triples and helping lock down opponents on defense. He did a little of both in Sunday night’s 124-104 win over the Nuggets in Denver, and he hopes his performance leads to a new nickname among Boston fans. That nickname, however, won’t be catching on in the Boston locker room. At least not according to the Celtics’ two best players. Williams was feeling mighty good about himself after Sunday night’s win, contributing 13 points off 4-for-8 shooting while pulling down eight rebounds and logging one...
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

NBA Legend Announces Retirement

On Monday, Jamal Crawford announced from his Twitter account that he has retired from basketball. The NBA legend has played for the Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Hawks, Trail Blazers, Clippers, Timberwolves, Suns and Nets.
NBA
