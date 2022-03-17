ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Wallen Brings Out Ronnie Dunn At Nashville Show For “Neon Moon” And “Talkin’ Tennessee”

Morgan Wallen brought out a special guest at his sold-out show in Nashville last night.

The one and only Ronnie Dunn stopped by to duet Brooks & Dunn’s iconic song, “Neon Moon,” at the hometown show that’s one of 57 stops on Morgan’s massive Dangerous Tour trek.

Ronnie came out on stage midway through “Talkin’ Tennessee,” from Morgan’s 2018 debut album If I Know Me, and also sang a little bit of that with him.

Last summer, Ronnie had extremely high praise for him on his SirusXM Prime Country radio show Ronnie Dunn’s Road Trip (where he also played “Talkin’ Tennessee), calling Morgan:

“One of the most talented, promising singer/songwriters that’s come along in a LONG time.”

Hardy, Ernest, Jimmie Allen and Larry Fleet all took the stage with Morgan for different songs, as well.

Morgan also took some time to thank all the fans who were in the building, and you have to imagine this show was just a little bit more special for him being in Nashville with so many close friends and family in the building:

“I really appreciate you being here tonight. I got a lot of people I care about here, a lot of people who believed in me for a long time are in the building tonight… this is really special to me.

It feels like the World Series to me tonight.”

Here’s them singing “Talkin’ Tennessee”:

Before they got into the next one, Morgan asked Ronnie if he was up for another:

“Wanna sing another one, Ronnie?”

Of course, you know they had to do a little of Brooks & Dunn’s 1992 heater “Neon Moon”… and it was awesome:

