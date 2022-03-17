Injuries reported following a rollover crash on I-280 Northbound Connector to Hwy 101 (San Francisco, CA) Nationwide Report

A rollover crash Wednesday on the northbound I-280 at northbound US-101 led to injuries.

As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place in San Francisco. The incident led to the closure of the northbound I-280 connector ramp to northbound U.S. Highway 101 [...]

Read More >>

March 17, 2022

Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.