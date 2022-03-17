ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Injuries reported following a rollover crash on I-280 Northbound Connector to Hwy 101 (San Francisco, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQ1PQ_0ehtsQPT00
Injuries reported following a rollover crash on I-280 Northbound Connector to Hwy 101 (San Francisco, CA)Nationwide Report

A rollover crash Wednesday on the northbound I-280 at northbound US-101 led to injuries.

As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place in San Francisco. The incident led to the closure of the northbound I-280 connector ramp to northbound U.S. Highway 101 [...]

Read More >>

March 17, 2022

Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
Nationwide Report

A wrong-way crash on 15 Freeway led to injuries (San Bernardino, CA)

A wrong-way crash on 15 Freeway led to injuries (San Bernardino, CA)Nationwide Report. On Thursday, injuries were reported following a wrong-way collision on 15 Freeway. The two-vehicle crash took place at around 11:21 p.m. on the freeway’s northbound lanes, south of Cleghorn Road. The preliminary investigation indicated that a black SUV was traveling southbound on the freeway’s northbound lanes when it crashed into another vehicle south of Cleghorn Road [...]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Northbound Connector#Hwy 101 Lrb#California Accident News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy