World

Dust from Sahara turns Sierra Nevada landscape orange as skiers take to slopes

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 4 days ago

Dust pulled in from the Sahara desert has transformed Spain 's Sierra Nevada ski slopes into spectacular Martian landscapes.

The normally pristine snow at an Andalusian ski resort, close to Granada, has dramatically changed colour due to the weather phenomenon that has also led to orange skies above parts of the country.

Footage captured this week shows skiers enjoying a unique experience on the slopes, kicking up a coat of dust to reveal the white below as they make their way down.

