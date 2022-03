As we reported last month, bass fishing for giant Texas largemouths has been hot this year. Yes, they say everything is bigger in Texas, but thanks to the wildly popular ShareLunker program, bass fishing tops that list. Just last week, Oklahoma fisherman Brodey Davis caught a 17.06-pound bass that is likely, according to state officials, the biggest bass caught and officially weighed in the Lone Star State in the last 30 years. It’s exceeded only by Barry St. Clair’s 18.8-pound Lake Fork largemouth caught in 1992. Davis of Tuttle, Oklahoma, drove to 19,000-acre O.H. Ivie Reservoir, located east of San Angelo, with big bass on his mind.

