ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Beavers return to London more than 400 years after they were hunted to extinction

By Charlene Rodrigues
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n5oUF_0ehtrXcl00

Beavers are being brought back to London for the first time in more than 400 years to help restore nature and river habitat and reduce the risk of flooding.

A male and female beaver - both two years old - are being released into a specially designed enclosure in the grounds of Forty Hall Farm in Enfield, north London, on Thursday in a project by Enfield Council and Capel Manor College.

Beavers are seen as natural engineers who restore wetland habitats through dam-building and felling trees, slowing, storing and filtering water in the landscape, which attracts other wildlife and reduces flooding downstream.

In the 16th century, the species was hunted to extinction in the UK for its fur, glands and meat.

Beavers are now found living in the wild on a number of rivers in Scotland and England through official trials and illegal releases or escapes and have also been introduced into enclosures in a number of English counties.

Conservationists are waiting on a government decision on applications to release the animals into the wild under certain criteria.

Enfield Council’s deputy leader Ian Barnes is backing the reintroduction of native species to the London borough as part of the council’s drive to tackle climate change and improve ecosystems.

He said: “Enfield Council is creating wilder, more natural spaces to enable biodiversity to thrive as part of our ongoing climate action strategy.

“Also, by exploring natural flood management techniques, such as this beaver project, we can reduce the risk of harm from flooding following extreme rainfall, protecting hundreds if not thousands of local homes.”

The project, which will see the beavers introduced into a six-hectare (15 acres) enclosure, is part of a wider natural flood management initiative aimed at restoring local wildlife and river habitats, the council said.

The council said it is keen to reintroduce other species such as goshawks and would like to support kingfisher nesting and barbel fish breeding.

Malcolm Goodwin, principal of Capel Manor College, London’s environmental college, said: “We know how vital nature and biodiversity is for the health of the countryside and the wellbeing of the good people of Enfield.”

“This is especially important as they will graduate to become custodians of the natural environment we all share.”

To protect the beavers and their habitat, the enclosure will not be accessible to members of the public, though a “beaver cam” will be installed so people can keep an eye on the semi-aquatic mammals’ progress.

Includes reporting by PA

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Beachgoer ‘lucky to be alive’ after filming herself cradling one of Australia’s deadliest sea creatures

A beachgoer in Australia was lucky to remain unharmed when she filmed herself picking up a venomous octopus that can kill humans.In a video uploaded to TikTok, a woman with the username “katapilah” can be seen cradling the blue-ringed octopus in her left hand. The footage is captioned “the dangerously beautiful sea”.The woman told Australian website news.com.au that she was unaware that the creature was a blue-ringed octopus, adding that she was in no hurry to pick one up again.The marine animal gets its name from the bright blue rings that appear when it is threatened. Its venom contains tetrodotoxin,...
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Sadistic Footage Captured At Foie Gras Farm in France

Undercover footage was captured at a foie gras farm in South West France, showing ducks being force-fed, choking on food, throwing up, and being violently thrown around in their confined cages. The farm has been accused of breaking multiple French animal welfare laws. Foie Gras might sound like a delicacy,...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Goodwin
The Independent

‘Justin Beaver’ explores new home as London reintroduces species for first time in 400 years

Beavers have been reintroduced to London for the first time in more than 400 years to help restore nature and river habitat. A male and female, both aged two, were released into a special enclosure in the grounds of Forty Hall Farm in Enfield on Thursday (17 March).Ian Barnes, the council's deputy leader, shared a video of the comically named "Justin Beaver" exploring his new home. The species were hunted to extinction in Britain in the 16th Century, but are now being reintroduced across England thanks to a number of programmes.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Riot police arrive at Russian oligarch’s mansion occupied by squattersFour people arrested while trying to join squatters at Belgrave SquareSquatters release footage from inside Russian oligarch’s £50m London mansion
ANIMALS
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Found A 9,000-Year-Old Shrine In The Jordan Desert That’s Almost Perfectly Intact

The shrine is located near a Neolithic campsite used by hunters during gazelle migration seasons. Deep in the Jordan desert, a team of Jordanian and French archaeologists from the South Eastern Badia Archaeological Project (SEBAP) have uncovered a “unique” and “almost intact” Neolithic shrine. They believe that it’s about 9,000 years old.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Environment#Biodiversity#Beavers#Hunted#Uk#English#Enfield Council
natureworldnews.com

'Mermaid Mummy' Discovered in Japan Has Human Face, Body of Monkey and Fish

A 300-year-old mermaid mummy has been under examination after its discovery. The mummy has the upper body of a monkey, a human-like face, and a lower body of a fish, it has been an object of worship for a very long time. This is the first time it is being examined, according to researchers.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Two octopuses spotted walking on a Ceredigion beach

Two octopuses were rescued by walkers after they were spotted crawling along a beach. The cephalopods had washed up at New Quay, Ceredigion, where they were found by Fran Fitzpatrick and Joshua Pedley. They had decided to see if there was anything interesting on the sands after Storm Franklin and...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Forget woolly mammoths! Scientists reveal plans to bring back the extinct Christmas Island RAT, 119 years after it was wiped out

Scientists have revealed plans to bring back the extinct Christmas Island rat, 119 years after it was wiped out. In a new paper, an international team of academics outline how the use of CRISPR – a gene editing technique that can 'cut and paste' small sections of DNA, deleting or repairing flawed genes – could lead to the rat's 'de-extinction'.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Pets
One Green Planet

Decomposing, Deformed, and Trampled to Death: Horrific Footage Shows Conditions on Italian Chicken Farms

Spanish animal protection charity, Equalia, led an undercover investigation into an Italian chicken farm between July and August 2021. The raw footage is horrific and disturbing and shows the realities of poultry farms. The exposed chicken farm supplies chickens to AIA, Europe’s fourth-largest poultry producer, which sells its products around the world.
AGRICULTURE
natureworldnews.com

NASA Satellite Captures Image of Massive Seven-Story 'Monster Wave' in Portugal

A satellite image taken in 2020 captured a "monster wave" in the Portuguese coast near Nazaré, crashing towards the shore. At the same time and day, an 18-year-old surfer reportedly rode a massive 101-foot-wave, a potentially record-breaking swell. The big coast of Nazaré is known to have the largest...
WORLD
The Independent

Former flight attendant reveals her trick for booking cheap flights

As the world’s destinations begin to open up again, it’s a race to that booking button as Britons try to line up the best value adventures for the year ahead.Shopping around, using flight comparison websites and booking a flight and hotel package can all save money when booking a trip - but if you’re flexible on when you want to go, one travel influencer has a savvy tip for you. A former flight attendant and TikTok travel advisor, @hacks.travel, posted her number one tip for finding cheap flight fares online, in a video that has already garnered 2.4 million views.In...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The Independent

556K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy