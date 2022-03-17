ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Call for emergency airlift for Ukrainian refugees hoping to come to the UK

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ZWp5_0ehtqoZb00

The Government has been urged to set up an emergency airlift for Ukrainian refugees on the Polish border, ahead of the Homes for Ukraine scheme opening on Friday.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the UK Government should provide free flights to the UK, and coaches to take people from border crossing points to the airport.

Writing to Home Secretary Priti Patel and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, he also called for welcome centres for the refugees arriving in Britain.

Tens of thousands of Britons have registered their interest in taking in Ukrainians, and will be able to apply under the sponsorship scheme from Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IbPzp_0ehtqoZb00
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey (PA) (PA Media)

And the public has been praised for its “hugely generous response” after the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal reached £200 million – two weeks after launching.

This equates to around £3 for every person in the UK, the DEC said.

Sir Ed, who visited the border earlier this week, and said he was “appalled by the lack of any organised UK Government sponsored or supported welcome, and the absence of UK Government personnel on the ground at the border”.

He continued: “I met people who are desperate to come to the UK – often to join family members.

“However, there was no one from the Government and no one supported or sponsored by the UK Government to help them to get here or even to explain how they might get to the UK.

“In just the past few days, more than 100,000 people across the UK have offered to host refugees fleeing Ukraine – demonstrating clearly the immense compassion of the British people. The Government must urgently step up its response to match that spirit of generosity.”

We are concerned the scheme could be too slow and complex to help some of the most vulnerable

The Refugee Council said it has several concerns about the scheme, specifically around red tape, safeguarding and resourcing.

Andy Hewett, head of advocacy, said: “We are concerned the scheme could be too slow and complex to help some of the most vulnerable, such as children who are alone and may find it difficult to apply for a visa.

“There’s also the issue of this scheme favouring those who already know someone in the UK, who may not be those most at risk.

“Not only this, the extremely traumatised women and children who arrive from Ukraine will need significant specialist, professional support to come to terms with all they have endured.

“Our worry is that the new scheme may not include the robust checks, training or professional support that will be needed to provide this.”

Mr Hewett said the Government “urgently” needs to publish guidance to provide “much-needed clarity” for sponsors, local Government and civil society.

He added: “The generosity of the public has been incredibly heart-warming and we urge the Government to meet that in kind with a scheme that really works for the many people fleeing the war and bloodshed in Ukraine.”

Under the separate Ukraine family scheme, 6,100 visas have been issued as of 4pm on Wednesday, the Home Office said.

Some 25,000 applications have been submitted.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

UK will be generous to Ukrainian refugees, says Johnson

Boris Johnson has insisted the UK will be as generous as possible to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion as criticism continued over the slow pace of processing visa applications. Amid signs of frustration in Whitehall, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace offered military support to the Home Office to help deal with...
POLITICS
newschain

Ukrainian orphans stuck in Poland after flight to London delayed over paperwork

A group of Ukrainian orphans due to fly to the UK after fleeing war in their home country are stuck in Poland after a key piece of paperwork was not provided in time. The 50 young travellers, who range in age between two and 19, and their carers were due to fly from Warsaw to London on Monday, before making their way up to Scotland later in the week.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Ed Davey
Person
Priti Patel
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'I'm sick of this stuff': Biden tears into people blaming HIM for inflation and warns Democrats he will 'only have a veto pen' if they lose to Republicans in the midterms

President Joe Biden warned lawmakers attending the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference Friday in Philadelphia that he'll have far less power next year if the Democrats lose Congress. 'This off-year election, in my view, may be the most important off-year election in modern history. Because we know what happens, we...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Airlift#Government Of Ukraine#Visas#Polish#The Homes For Ukraine#Democrat#Home#Britons#Ukrainians#Dec#The Uk Government
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
The Week

Ukraine says its pilots are in Poland picking up donated MiG-29 fighter jets. Poland isn't commenting.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Burrell said Sunday that individual EU countries had agreed to donate Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia's invasion, and Ukraine's parliament said Monday that Bulgaria, Poland, and Slovakia had agreed to give the country more than 70 MiG-29s and Su-25s. A Ukrainian government official told Politico Monday that Ukrainian pilots were already in Poland to start the process of taking control of the 28 MiG-29s they are expecting to be donated. (Joseph Trevithick at The Drive explains why he's skeptical.)
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Putin kills Ukrainian ballet star: Internationally-acclaimed dancer Artyom Datsishin dies three weeks after being wounded by shelling

A leading Ukrainian ballet star has died after being shelled by Russian invaders, provoking outrage from one of the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre's biggest names. Artyom Datsishin, 43, had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks. The internationally-acclaimed star - an Honoured Artist of Ukraine - had been...
THEATER & DANCE
UPI News

Russia threatens response after four countries expel 20 diplomats

March 18 (UPI) -- Four European countries have expelled a total of 20 Russian diplomats in a coordinated move that triggered a threat from the Russian foreign ministry. Bulgaria gave 10 diplomats 72 hours to leave the country and Lithuania expelled four Russian diplomats. Latvia and Estonia expelled three each.
POLITICS
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin Unveils 'Robocop' Exoskeleton Bodysuit Created For Russian Soliders

As bodies continue to pile up on both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian war — and world leaders continue to question Russian President Vladimir Putin's mental stability after arresting his own military leaders — Russia is announcing that they've developed a Robocop suit. Article continues below advertisement. Among the...
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
125K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy