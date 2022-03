ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A divided Minnesota Legislature is still at odds over a proposal to replenish the state’s unemployment trust fund, which means businesses in the state are poised to see higher tax bills come Tuesday, a deadline set by the state agency handling payroll taxes that support jobless claims. Without a deal, businesses could see on average a 30% increase on those bills, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), though there are variables that impact taxes owed by each employer. DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said employers have already begun submitting tax information at...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO