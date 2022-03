Pricing localization is a strategy where you present the price of your SaaS differently depending on where the customer lives. Not all pricing localization strategies are created equally, and they each come with their benefits and challenges. Optimizing pricing for different countries could help you grow your market share in a region. There’s no need to update your pricing strategy or update the pricing strategy based on the currency based on cost of living and living in a country with a similar price to your home.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO