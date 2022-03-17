ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Wheeling Centre Market has a new manager

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E0z3F_0ehtpq8200

City Manager Robert Herron has announced Wheeling resident Brooke Stull as the new Centre Market Manager.

“Brooke’s education and professional experience is a great fit for this position. I believe she will do an excellent job of managing and growing Centre Market,” he said.

Stull said she is looking forward to her new role.

“I am really excited to be a part of the City of Wheeling and Centre Market. I am looking forward to helping the Market grow as a destination not only for visitors, but our local residents as well,” she said. “I am anxious to begin discussing the Centre Market business community’s and visitors’ ideas and vision for the market going forward.”

Prior to joining the City of Wheeling, Stull was the enrollment services advisor at Belmont College where she worked on recruitment plans to attract traditional and non-traditional students, coordinated enrollment events and represented the College within the community. Before her work in higher education, Stull was the operations coordinator for the Regional Economic Development Partnership where she managed development projects in Ohio, Marshall and Wetzel counties. Stull also worked as the client services manager for the Wheeling Nailers. In that role, she coordinated game day events, was the marketing liaison for print, digital and web ad production and re-developed the team’s internship program.

A graduate of The Linsly School, Stull earned a bachelor’s degree in international business, marketing and economics from Marshall University. She is pursuing a master’s degree in community research/leadership from West Liberty University and anticipates graduating in May 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Electric battery plant coming to West Virginia

The energy startup SPARKZ said Thursday it plans to build an electric battery factory in West Virginia in 2022 that will employ at least 350 people. The company will partner with the United Mine Workers of America to recruit and train dislocated miners to be the factory’s first production workers. “We need good, union jobs […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WTRF- 7News

Natural gas power plant expected to go to West Virginia or Ohio not Virginia

A natural gas power plant project in eastern Virginia has been scrapped by its planned builder. Chickahominy Power LLC announced that the plant project development effort in Charles City County “has been terminated,” with plans to relocate the project in Ohio, West Virginia or both. The power plant would have burned natural gas funneled through […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Wheeling, WV
Sports
Wheeling, WV
Government
Wheeling, WV
Business
City
Wheeling, WV
WTRF- 7News

Follansbee Waste Water Plant receives $10M grant

FOLLANSBEE W.Va. (WTRF) Some good news for Follansbee! They are getting a $10 Million dollar grant for their water waste plant. City officials have been working diligently to get the funding for this project and are thrilled to start it. Mayor David Velegol says the need for these upgrades are huge especially after the news […]
FOLLANSBEE, WV
WTRF- 7News

“It’s tragic:” Lawmaker on fallout from Serenity Hills closing

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was a major blow to Wheeling’s efforts to fight addiction. The state shut down the Serenity Hills Life Center this week, displacing 30 patients from their recovery services. Sources say the facility closed over administrative issues and the DHHR is investigating. The treatment facility opened in 2019 with money from […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Herron
WTRF- 7News

Over 20,000 meals prepared in Moundsville to help end world hunger

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- Not many people would give up their weekend to help the less fortunate, however, several groups and organizations believe the power of giving is the ultimate reward.   Volunteers young and old, worked in teams bagging rice, soy, and dehydrated vegetables.   Brianna Hickman is the Chair of the Rotary Impact Club […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

‘Match Madness’ is back

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Match Madness is back for the second year! We’re all familiar with March Madness, but this is a little bit different. Bordas and Bordas is once again teaming up with the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley to help them continue their good work. Bordas and Bordas will be doubling donations […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Should West Virginia’s gas tax be paused? Delegates weigh in

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – “The gas pumps do not care about your political party.” Del. Shawn Fluharty, (D)-Ohio County, Minority Whip Republican or Democrat, it isn’t getting any easier to press that handle. Triple A put northern West Virginia’s average gas price at $4.10 per gallon this week. And that’s before travel really gets going […]
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Liberty University#Belmont College#Marshall University#Internship#Wheeling Centre Market#The Wheeling Nailers#The Linsly School
WTRF- 7News

AEP proposes rate increases, raising monthly bill by $1.31

The monthly bill for residential customers using Appalachian Power could rise by $1.31. According to a press release, Appalachian Power, along with Wheeling Power, submitted a petition to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia on March 15 to update current rates for the Modified Rate Base Cost (MRBC) tracker and surcharge mechanism. The company […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia to give nearly $23 million to support new nursing students

Gov. Jim Justice announced today that nearly $23 million in grant funding has been awarded to 26 nursing education programs at colleges, universities, schools of nursing, and career technical education centers across West Virginia. These awards, which are expected to support up to 600 new nursing students, are part of the West Virginia Nursing Workforce […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

What do you want to see in the village of Bellaire?

Bellaire, Ohio (WTRF) — When you think of the village of Bellaire, what’s missing? The answer to that question is transforming Bellaire in a big way. More than 300 people put their input in a survey, and the results are in. As it turns out, most agree they want some entertainment in the area. Others […]
BELLAIRE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Primary Election still uncertain, Belmont County moves forward

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled the state’s third redistricting map is unconstitutional. Thursday night, the Ohio secretary of state said county election boards are now out of time to include state representatives’ and state senators’ races on that date. At the Belmont County Election Board, they are going forward with […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

26K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy