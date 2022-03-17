Wheeling Centre Market has a new manager

City Manager Robert Herron has announced Wheeling resident Brooke Stull as the new Centre Market Manager.

“Brooke’s education and professional experience is a great fit for this position. I believe she will do an excellent job of managing and growing Centre Market,” he said.

Stull said she is looking forward to her new role.

“I am really excited to be a part of the City of Wheeling and Centre Market. I am looking forward to helping the Market grow as a destination not only for visitors, but our local residents as well,” she said. “I am anxious to begin discussing the Centre Market business community’s and visitors’ ideas and vision for the market going forward.”

Prior to joining the City of Wheeling, Stull was the enrollment services advisor at Belmont College where she worked on recruitment plans to attract traditional and non-traditional students, coordinated enrollment events and represented the College within the community. Before her work in higher education, Stull was the operations coordinator for the Regional Economic Development Partnership where she managed development projects in Ohio, Marshall and Wetzel counties. Stull also worked as the client services manager for the Wheeling Nailers. In that role, she coordinated game day events, was the marketing liaison for print, digital and web ad production and re-developed the team’s internship program.

A graduate of The Linsly School, Stull earned a bachelor’s degree in international business, marketing and economics from Marshall University. She is pursuing a master’s degree in community research/leadership from West Liberty University and anticipates graduating in May 2023.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.