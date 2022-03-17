ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, IL

Canton Kiwanis All-Star game Saturday

By By Mike Trueblood for the Canton Daily Ledger
 4 days ago

CANTON—After a two-year layoff due to the pandemic, the Canton Kiwanis Club All-Star Game will return as a showcase for area boys and girls basketball players.

The girls game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday and the boys game for 8 p.m. at MidAmerica National Bank Gym on the campus of Spoon River College.

Highlights on the rosters include three members of the Class 1A state champion girls team, Turner Plumer of the Canton boys and Ashley Groves and Katie Smith of the Canton girls.

As the 15th event, the games move to MidAmerica Gym after previously being played at Alice Ingersoll Gym. MidAmerica Bank is sponsor of the event.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students. Children age 5 and under are free.

Lance Moring is committee chairman for the games and can be contacted at 815-541-2303.

Following are the rosters for Saturday:

Girls North Team

Coach: Marribeth Davis, Brimfield

Ella Lune, Brimfield; Elynn Peterson, Brimfield; Sophie Bedell, Brimfield; Ashley Jones, Abingdon-Avon, Reece Putrich, Farmington; Emma Evans, Farmington; Delaney Foster, Farmington; Caitlyn Thole, Princeville; Gracie Kiser, Pekin; Kristen Graham, Illini Bluffs; Elly Bentley, Limestone.

Girls South Team

Coach: Craig Davis, North Fulton

Alivia Hanlin, North Fulton; Madison Hickman, North Fulton; Ashley Groves, Canton; Alyssa Zarello, Bushnell-PC; Caydee Kirkham, Illini West; Hallie Ray, Illini West; Chloe Turner, Havana; Ella Kramer, Havana; Macy Mikulich, Lewistown; Addy Yurkovich, Lewistown; Katie Smith, Canton.

Boys North Team

Coach: Marty Lozier, Farmington

Riley Embry, Farmington; Victor Lenzi, Elmwood; Ethan Evan, Farmington; Turner Plumer, Canton; Aimery Jackson, Wethersfield; Kemaurion Richardson, Peoria Heights; Andrew Marincic, Elmwood; Levi Moon, Brimfield; Niko Powe, Kewanee; Will Bruno, Kewanee; Carson Malek, ROWVA/Williamsfield; Dylan Tucker, ROWVA/Williamsfield

Boys South Team

Coach: Clayton Hatfill, Lewistown

John Ross Hess, Lewistown; Dalton Horwedel, Bushnell-PC; Trey Gaston, Lewistown; Isaac Jones, South Fulton; Wandell Campana, Havana; Karter Richardson, Midwest Central; Braxton Dunn, West Prairie; Eli Baker, Illini Central; Bryce Rose, Illini Central; Mason Hess, Pekin; Colin Delaere, Pekin

