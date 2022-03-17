Canton Kiwanis All-Star game Saturday

CANTON—After a two-year layoff due to the pandemic, the Canton Kiwanis Club All-Star Game will return as a showcase for area boys and girls basketball players.

The girls game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday and the boys game for 8 p.m. at MidAmerica National Bank Gym on the campus of Spoon River College.

More: Kiwanis Club presents check to Eastview

Highlights on the rosters include three members of the Class 1A state champion girls team, Turner Plumer of the Canton boys and Ashley Groves and Katie Smith of the Canton girls.

As the 15th event, the games move to MidAmerica Gym after previously being played at Alice Ingersoll Gym. MidAmerica Bank is sponsor of the event.

More: Camp Big Sky receives donation from Kiwanis Club of Canton

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students. Children age 5 and under are free.

Lance Moring is committee chairman for the games and can be contacted at 815-541-2303.

Following are the rosters for Saturday:

Girls North Team

Coach: Marribeth Davis, Brimfield

Ella Lune, Brimfield; Elynn Peterson, Brimfield; Sophie Bedell, Brimfield; Ashley Jones, Abingdon-Avon, Reece Putrich, Farmington; Emma Evans, Farmington; Delaney Foster, Farmington; Caitlyn Thole, Princeville; Gracie Kiser, Pekin; Kristen Graham, Illini Bluffs; Elly Bentley, Limestone.

Girls South Team

Coach: Craig Davis, North Fulton

Alivia Hanlin, North Fulton; Madison Hickman, North Fulton; Ashley Groves, Canton; Alyssa Zarello, Bushnell-PC; Caydee Kirkham, Illini West; Hallie Ray, Illini West; Chloe Turner, Havana; Ella Kramer, Havana; Macy Mikulich, Lewistown; Addy Yurkovich, Lewistown; Katie Smith, Canton.

More: Here at Home-Mitchell Coonradt

Boys North Team

Coach: Marty Lozier, Farmington

Riley Embry, Farmington; Victor Lenzi, Elmwood; Ethan Evan, Farmington; Turner Plumer, Canton; Aimery Jackson, Wethersfield; Kemaurion Richardson, Peoria Heights; Andrew Marincic, Elmwood; Levi Moon, Brimfield; Niko Powe, Kewanee; Will Bruno, Kewanee; Carson Malek, ROWVA/Williamsfield; Dylan Tucker, ROWVA/Williamsfield

Boys South Team

Coach: Clayton Hatfill, Lewistown

John Ross Hess, Lewistown; Dalton Horwedel, Bushnell-PC; Trey Gaston, Lewistown; Isaac Jones, South Fulton; Wandell Campana, Havana; Karter Richardson, Midwest Central; Braxton Dunn, West Prairie; Eli Baker, Illini Central; Bryce Rose, Illini Central; Mason Hess, Pekin; Colin Delaere, Pekin

This article originally appeared on Canton Daily Ledger: Canton Kiwanis All-Star game Saturday