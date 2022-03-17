ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Radcliffe Learned To Play Accordion For Role In 'Weird' Al Biopic

By Andrew Magnotta @AndrewMagnotta
 4 days ago
The upcoming "Weird" Al Yankovic biopic might be a comedy, but that doesn't mean its star Daniel Radcliffe hasn't taken the title role seriously.

As part of his preparation for the role, Radcliffe learned how play Yankovic's favorite instrument — the accordion — and several of his signature songs.

Radcliffe told Screen Rant in a new interview that he was quite familiar with "Weird" Al's music before taking the role, but learning the accordion helped him better embody the beloved comedy-music icon.

"I knew a lot of [the songs] before, but now I definitely know, and now I can play some of the accordion," Radcliffe explained. "So that's a big step up from where I was before."

Radcliffe described the film as being an embellished version of Yankovic's true life story. But fans expect WEIRD to remain wholly absurd, much like the 2010 Funny or Die short film of the same name.

Yankovic himself shared photos from the set of the film for weeks during shooting, expressing his excitement about the project, while revealing very little about the film's content.

Beyond Radcliffe, the film boasts a promising cast, including Evan Rachel Wood , Rainn Wilson , Toby Huss and Julian Nicholson .

"Everybody involved with this movie absolutely killed it, and I can't wait for the world to see this thing," Yankovic wrote in a post shared March 9, after shooting wrapped.

The film will be released via Roku, though an official release date has yet to be announced.

