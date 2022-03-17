ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lands’ End Forecasts Q1 Net Loss on Higher Shipping Costs

By Arthur Friedman
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tbSnc_0ehtpCGK00

Click here to read the full article.

Lands’ End Inc. provided outlooks that included a net loss of $2 million to $4 million and a diluted loss per share of 6 cents to 12 cents.

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sourcing Journal

ESG Outlook: Gary Simmons of Delivering Good on Smart Solutions for Excess Inventory

Click here to read the full article. In this Q&A, Gary Simmons of Delivering Good discusses turning the negative aspect of excess fashion inventory in a social positive.  This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalCaleres Downsizes SKU Count 10% in 'Edit to Win' Brand StrategyUkrainian Denim Brand Kseniaschnaider Calls for Financial SupportUnder Armour Expects 10% Revenue Headwinds in Upcoming 'Transition' QuarterBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

DXL Ends Amazon Partnership

Click here to read the full article. The “big and tall” retailer follows brands like Nike and Birkenstock that spurned the e-commerce giant in favor of their own sales channels. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmazon Air Poised for Take OffHow Shoe Carnival Captured 'Dislocated' CustomersMacy's Going Hard on Off-Price This YearBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Swiss Running Brand On Anticipates Second-Half ‘Hyper-Growth’

Click here to read the full article. The company is offsetting some of the headwinds caused by higher freight costs by raising prices in North America. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalPrioritize Your 'Hot List': Logistics Expert Rattles Off China Lockdown WorkaroundsTeen Chains Zumiez, Tilly's Warn of Declining Demand in Q1January Footwear Imports Up 31.5%Best of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Work It: SureWerx Adds Safety Footwear Brand, Brunt Nabs $20 Million

Click here to read the full article. SureWerx acquired Footwear Specialties International, the safety footwear owner of Avenger Work Boots and Nautilus Safety Footwear. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalThe RealReal and Poshmark Have a Rising Challenger to WatchCordura Fabrics Enhance Dovetail Workwear's New Ranch CollectionG-Star Raw's New Collection Draws Inspiration from Rally Racing and Archival PiecesBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Sourcing Journal

Everywhere Apparel Launches Recycled Cotton Blanks

Click here to read the full article. The Los Angeles garment manufacturer is also working with Balance to power B2B e-commerce payments. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNeiman Marcus Has Big Plans for CircularityGerman Label Armedangels Dives Into Resale MarketDownlite Outdoor Ramps Up CircularityBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Are Shipping Reform Changes ‘Solution in Search of a Problem’?

Click here to read the full article. One of the nation’s top lobbyists warned the Senate of making ‘rash changes’ to the Ocean Shipping Competition Reform Act of 2022. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalBritish Freight Ferry's Mass Layoffs Spark Calls for Government ActionRetail Applauds Senate Passage of USPS Reform BillContainer xChange, Drewry Partner to Leverage Cargo Container Data, AnalysisBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

What Really Happened With Boohoo’s ‘Transformation’?

Click here to read the full article. A retired judge describes what Boohoo’s supply chain overhaul has accomplished over the past 17 months and where it can improve. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWhy Fashion Must Take Supply Chain Transparency Past Tier 1Golden Goose Looking at Bio-Based SneakerESG Outlook: Treet CEO Jake Disraeli on Boosting Circularity Through RecommerceBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Levi’s $5.8 Billion in Revenue Highest in 24 Years

Click here to read the full article. Levi Strauss & Co. CEO Chip Bergh says the denim giant is at its strongest point “in decades” after it steered through the pandemic’s worst. The San Francisco company overcame supply chain problems, steep logistics costs and labor shortages to beat its internal recovery projections last year. It slightly outperformed 2019 revenues, reaching over $5.8 billion—a 29 percent improvement from 2020 and its highest revenue since 1998, Bergh said in the firm’s annual report. Levi’s achieved record adjusted gross margins of 57.9 percent by revising its cost structure and refocusing on digital during Covid-19’s early...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shipping#Lands End Inc#Sj Promo#Sourcing Journal Levi#House#American#Aepc
Sourcing Journal

Target Tests First Net Zero Energy Store in California

Click here to read the full article. The store will generate renewable energy through 3,420 solar panels across its roof and newly installed carport canopies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFashion for Good Selects 8 for 2022 Global Innovation ProgramMaersk Signs Amazon's Climate PledgeTarget CEO: Price is the Lever 'We Pull Last, Not First'Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

DKNY Owner Boosts Q4 Income

Click here to read the full article. G-III Apparel Group issued guidance for the fiscal year that foresees increased shipping costs and delays in receipt of goods. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalPrime Now 'Much More Valuable,' Amazon Says of $20 Membership IncreaseG-III Raises Fiscal Year Sales and Income GuidanceWho Stands to Gain from 71% Jump in Nearshoring Plans?Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Pitney Bowes Inks $23 Million AI Robotics Expansion

Click here to read the full article. AI-powered robotics will help Pitney Bowes speed parcel sortation to last-mile delivery providers. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalLevi's $5.8 Billion in Revenue Highest in 24 YearsLevi's Looks to the Public for Next Big IdeaLands' End Forecasts Q1 Net Loss on Higher Shipping CostsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

Spec Talk: Saks/Kohl’s,Ted Baker/Sycamore, Burberry/Future?

Click here to read the full article. Hudson’s Bay may have good reasons to snatch up Kohl’s, while Sycamore said it might throw its hat in the ring for Ted Baker. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalKohl's List of Suitors Growing Longer by the DaySupreme and Burberry Team for Denim and MoreGoldman Has Talked to More Than 20 Companies About Kohl'sBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
Sourcing Journal

British Freight Ferry’s Mass Layoffs Spark Calls for Government Action

Click here to read the full article. The British shipping company informed some 800 workers Thursday of their immediate terminations in a video message. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAre Shipping Reform Changes 'Solution in Search of a Problem'?Retail Applauds Senate Passage of USPS Reform BillXPO's Latest Move Signals Firm Focus on TruckingBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Air Poised for Take Off

Click here to read the full article. The e-commerce company’s logistics ambitions continue with more flights and more growth in Europe. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalReebok Owner Addresses RussiaWhat Will Hurt Luxury Brands in 2022? (Hint: It's Not the Russia Ban)Maersk Continues Distancing from RussiaBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Cambodia: Southeast Asia’s Green Manufacturing Capital?

Click here to read the full article. EuroCham Cambodia and the Garment Manufacturers Association in Cambodia have signed an MOU signaling closer cooperation. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTarget Tests First Net Zero Energy Store in CaliforniaEU Winter Sports Brands Come Together to Support CircularityCambodia Tilts Toward 'New Normal' Despite Omicron ThreatBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Office Trend Signals Emerge in Men’s Wear Brand’s Second Bankruptcy in 2 Years

Click here to read the full article. A British men’s wear brand’s second bankruptcy in two years doesn’t bode well for sellers of office-ready attire. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalDov Charney, American Apparel Founder, Files for Chapter 11 BankruptcyBritish Footwear Brand Goes BankruptThis is How Mike Ashley Saved 1,500 Jobs at Studio RetailBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Kohl’s List of Suitors Growing Longer by the Day

Click here to read the full article. The newest names linked to potential bids for Kohl’s drew reactions across the industry. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalGoldman Has Talked to More Than 20 Companies About Kohl'sThis is How Mike Ashley Saved 1,500 Jobs at Studio RetailKohl's CEO Slams 'Uninformed and Inaccurate' Board AttacksBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Macy’s Going Hard on Off-Price This Year

Click here to read the full article. CFO Adrian Mitchell said the retailer expects a disrupted supply chain to be business as usual through next year. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalShuffle Board: New CEOs for Zulily, AWI, Bast; Neiman, Guess, Parachute Name CFOsHow Shoe Carnival Captured 'Dislocated' CustomersIs Inflation Behind Slowing Retail Sales Growth?Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Distribution Center Burns Down

Click here to read the full article. There is no timetable for when the 1.2-million-square-foot facility will reopen, but Walmart says online delivery won’t be disrupted. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Tech: DoorDash Pilots Package Returns, Walmart Adds Delivery Partner, Ganni Taps NewStoreWalmart Now Lets Online Shoppers 'Choose My Model' to Optimize FitKitex Garments Exec Disputes 'Slave Labor' AllegationsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Sourcing Journal

Caleres Downsizes SKU Count 10% in ‘Edit to Win’ Brand Strategy

Click here to read the full article. The footwear giant saw fourth quarter net sales jump 19 percent to $679.3 million as in-transit inventory nearly doubled year over year. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalChina Slump Clouds Puma's $2 Billion Q4Under Armour Expects 10% Revenue Headwinds in Upcoming 'Transition' QuarterEverstream: 5 Supply Chain Risks to Know for 2022Best of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy