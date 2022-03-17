ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Cities with the worst commutes in Texas

By Stacker
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rs87G_0ehtp63D00

(STACKER) — When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn’t spent simply traveling to and from work—an unpaid portion of the day that nevertheless eats up time and energy. And it’s not a small amount of time, either: Pre-pandemic, the average commute in the U.S. was a hair over 27 minutes one way, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. It was a record high. Cumulatively, 27 minutes each way translates to 54 minutes a day, or four-and-a-half hours per week. That’s 18 hours a month and 216 hours a year spent commuting.

Those who commute know it’s anything but idyllic. While a very small portion of workers live in the ideal scenario—a short, walkable distance from the office, along a sidewalk that is presumably regularly shoveled in the winter and where the temperature doesn’t result in a sweaty arrival in the summer—most endure clogged roads, unpredictable public transit, and the frustrations that come with. Of course, not all commutes are as bad as others, and some cities have better public transit and traffic flow. Stacker compiled a list of the cities with the worst commutes in Texas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Cities with at least 5,000 working adults are ranked by the longest average commute time as of the 2019 5-year estimate.

#20. Pearland
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 33.6
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 38.2%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 12.7%

#19. Glenn Heights
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 33.7
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 42.4%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 19.6%

#18. Wylie
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 34
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 39.3%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 13.9%

#17. Anna
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 34.2
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 32.8%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 15.8%

#16. Atascocita
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 34.5
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 40.4%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 14.9%

#15. Celina
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 34.5
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 37.3%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 17.7%

#14. Fate
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 34.5
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 35.4%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 19%

#13. Prosper
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 34.9
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 43.4%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 15%

#12. Buda
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 35
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 42.3%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 15.1%

#11. Balch Springs
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 35.5
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 41.2%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 20.8%

#10. Kyle
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 36
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 42.6%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 18.7%

#9. Red Oak
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 36.3
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 45.9%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 15.1%

#8. Seagoville
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 36.3
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 38.5%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 19.4%

#7. Royse City
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 36.3
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 42%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 27.8%

#6. Little Elm
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 36.4
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 37.5%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 15.1%

#5. Pecan Grove
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 37.1
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 40.2%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 18.6%

#4. Fresno
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 37.4
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 31.7%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 16%

#3. Forney
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 38
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 34.8%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 19.1%

#2. Canyon Lake
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 40.3
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 38.6%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 21.5%

#1. Sienna Plantation
– Average time spent commuting to work (minutes): 40.8
— Percent of workers spending less than 30 minutes commuting: 26.2%
— Percent of workers spending more than an hour commuting: 26.1%

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
KDAF

How much rainfall will North Texas see on Monday?

North Texas is under a Wind Advisory and could see threats of large hail, a few strong tornadoes and damaging winds. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports the severe threat will be highest in the afternoon to early evening hours for the area.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buda, TX
City
Celina, TX
City
Forney, TX
City
Royse City, TX
City
Pearland, TX
City
Atascocita, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Canyon Lake, TX
City
Fresno, TX
City
Balch Springs, TX
City
Wylie, TX
CW33

Closest national parks to Dallas

(STACKER) — Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#U S Census Bureau#Public Transit#Commutes#Americans#The U S Census Bureau
CW33

How gas prices have changed in Fort Worth in the last week

(STACKER) — Gas prices leveled out this week well above the $4 mark as rideshare giants Uber and Lyft announced temporary fuel surcharges to offset record-high prices at pumps across the country. Drivers will receive 100% of those charges. The price of oil also temporarily reversed its upward trajectory,...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KDAF

KDAF

1K+
Followers
613
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy