Not everyone was pleased that the first big update for Lost Ark included as one of its main draws an activity only available to players who had reached the summit of its endgame crawl—a boss fight called an Abyss Raid designed for groups of eight players, against a guardian named Argos. To reach it, you need to be in tier 3 and have an item level of 1,370. Increasing your item level in Lost Ark is done by honing gear, which requires luck as well as regular injections of crafting material. Each step has a slightly higher chance of failing, requiring another dose of crafting material before you can try again. It's a slog.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO