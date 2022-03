LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech is the No. 3 seed in the NCAA West Region and is set for the program’s fourth straight and 19th overall NCAA Tournament appearance where it will open against No. 14 seeded Montana State at 12:45 p.m. (CST) on Friday at the Viejas Arena in San Diego, California. On the other side of the West Region bracket in San Diego, Alabama will play either Rutgers or Notre Dame on Friday.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO