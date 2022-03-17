ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branford, CT

Man killed during attempted robbery at Branford Motel: police

By Olivia Casey
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hJMN1_0ehtmsQl00

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man attempting to rob another man at the Branford Motel was shot and killed early Thursday morning by the robbery victim, according to police.

The shooter told Branford police he was staying at the motel on East Main Street and was being robbed at gunpoint. Officers found an armed man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is currently under investigation,” Lt. Corrianne Carangelo said. “We have detectives that are interviewing people along with witnesses to gather as much information as possible.”

No word yet if the shooter is facing charges.

It’s unclear if the two men knew one another.

The Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit is also involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Branford Police Department at 203-481-4241 or the anonymous tip line at 203-315-3909.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Mustafa Ibn Edward
4d ago

Good job whoever did it. Won’t be robbing anyone else.🤚🏿🖕🏿

