Snow totals: See how much snow fell in your city
DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day . Snow will begin to taper off during the afternoon.
Here are some important tools for today:
- Live updates: St. Patrick’s Day wet, sloppy snowstorm
- Closings and delays
- Interactive Radar
- Delays and cancellations at Denver International Airport
Here is a look at preliminary snow totals from the National Weather Service as of 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
- Agate: 4.5 inches
- Air Force Academy: 6 inches
- Alamosa: 1.5 inches
- Allenspark: 10.5 inches
- Arvada: 5.8 inches
- Aspen Park: 13.4 inches
- Aspen Springs: 16.8 inches
- Aurora: 5.7 inches
- Avon: 2 inches
- Bailey: 7.6 inches
- Bellvue: 1.5 inches
- Bennett: 6.5 inches
- Bergen Park: 10.5 inches
- Beulah: 6.5 inches
- Black Forest: 7 inches
- Blue Valley: 15.9 inches
- Boulder: 2.1 inches
- Breckenridge: 7 inches
- Briggsdale: 2 inches
- Brighton: 1.3 inches
- Brookvale: 11.4 inches
- Broomfield: 3.6 inches
- Brush: 1 inch
- Buckhorn Mountain: 4.4 inches
- Buckley Air Force Base: 6.6 inches
- Burlington: 3 inches
- Camp Bird: 9 inches
- Campion: 1 inch
- Cascade: 5.5 inches
- Castle Pines: 6.5 inches
- Castle Rock: 9.4 inches
- Cherry Hills Village: 3.5 inches
- Colona: 5.2 inches
- Columbine: 3.5 inches
- Commerce City: 3 inches
- Conifer: 11 inches
- Crescent Village: 16 inches
- Cripple Creek: 5.2 inches
- Copper Mountain: 7 inches
- Dacono: 1.3 inches
- Denver: 4.9 inches
- Divide: 6 inches
- Downtown Denver: 2 inches
- Drake: 4.4 inches
- Eagle: 3.5 inches
- Eaton: 0.7 inches
- Edgewater: 4 inches
- Edwards: 3 inches
- Elbert: 8.4 inches
- Elkdale: 6 inches
- Elizabeth: 8 inches
- Englewood: 3.6 inches
- Erie: 0.5 inches
- Estes Park: 8 inches
- Evergreen: 10.5 inches
- Fairplay: 2.4 inches
- Fall Creek: 6.2 inches
- Federal Heights: 5 inches
- Firestone: 1 inch
- Florissant: 7.2 inches
- Floyd Hill: 9 inches
- Fort Collins: 1.5 inches
- Foxfield: 6.7 inches
- Franktown: 9 inches
- Frisco: 1.2 inches
- Galeton: 0.9 inches
- Gary: 3 inches
- Genesee: 16 inches
- Georgetown: 4 inches
- Golden: 10.5 inches
- Grant: 12 inches
- Greeley: 1.1 inches
- Greenland: 10 inches
- Greenwood Village: 3.9 inches
- Guffey: 5 inches
- Gunnison: 3.6 inches
- Hardin: 0.8 inches
- Harris Park: 11 inches
- Hayden: 1.5 inches
- Heeney: 4 inches
- Henderson: 1.4 inches
- Highlands Ranch: 7.4 inches
- Horsetooth Mountain: 3 inches
- Hugo: 1.3 inches
- Iliff: 0.5 inches
- Jamestown: 12.2 inches
- Karval: 2 inches
- Ken Caryl: 4.9 inches
- Keystone: 5 inches
- Kinikinik: 2.5 inches
- Kiowa: 9 inches
- Kittredge: 9 inches
- La Salle: 0.7 inches
- Lake City: 1 inch
- Laporte: 0.7 inches
- Lafayette: 1 inch
- Lakewood: 5 inches
- Larkspur: 8 inches
- Leadville: 1.7 inches
- Limon: 5.8 inches
- Littleton: 6 inches
- Lochbuie: 0.8 inches
- Longmont: 1.1 inches
- Lone Tree: 7.7 inches
- Louisville: 1.2 inches
- Loveland: 0.9 inches
- Lyons: 4 inches
- Maher: 2 inches
- Manila Village: 8.3 inches
- Marshall: 2.1 inches
- Meeker Park: 11.4 inches
- Monument: 9.5 inches
- Montrose: 3 inches
- Mountain View: 4.1 inches
- Nederland: 16 inches
- Niwot: 1 inch
- Northglenn: 4.1 inches
- Nunn: 1.3 inches
- Ouray: 8.8 inches
- Palmer Lake: 7 inches
- Parlin: 1.5 inches
- Parker: 10.5 inches
- Peterson Air Force Base: 2 inches
- Pine Junction: 8 inches
- Pinecliffe: 17 inches
- Pinewood Springs: 1.9 inches
- Plateau City: 1.5 inches
- Platner: 1 inch
- Ponderosa Park: 10 inches
- Powderhorn: 3.2 inches
- Red Mountain Pass: 3 inches
- Redstone: 2.5 inches
- Ridgway: 6.5 inches
- Rollinsville: 13.6 inches
- Rocky Flats: 9 inches
- Rosita: 7.5 inches
- Roxborough Park: 10 inches
- Rye: 5.5 inches
- San Isabel: 7.3 inches
- Shaffers Crossing: 12 inches
- Silverthorne: 2.8 inches
- Snowmass Village: 8.2 inches
- Spanish Peaks: 4.5 inches
- Steamboat Springs: 2.4 inches
- Superior: 2.5 inches
- Sunshine: 6.7 inches
- The Pinery: 8.7 inches
- Tinmath: 0.5 inches
- Tiny Town: 12 inches
- Todd Creek: 1.5 inches
- Toponas: 2.3 inches
- Trinidad: 2 inches
- Vail: 1.6 inches
- Virginia Dale: 1.1 inch
- Waverly: 0.6 inches
- Wellington: 0.5 inches
- Westcliffe: 2 inches
- Westminster: 4 inches
- Wetmore: 7.3 inches
- Wheat Ridge: 4.3 inches
- White Ranch Open Space: 3.3 inches
- Wiggins: 1 inch
- Williams Fork Reservoir: 3 inches
- Windsor: 1 inch
- Winter Park: 11 inches
- Woodland Park: 5 inches
- Woodrow: 1 inch
