Denver, CO

Snow totals: See how much snow fell in your city

By Lanie Lee Cook, Dara Bitler
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PvrtF_0ehtmP1o00

DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day . Snow will begin to taper off during the afternoon.

Here are some important tools for today:

Here is a look at preliminary snow totals from the National Weather Service as of 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

  • Agate: 4.5 inches
  • Air Force Academy: 6 inches
  • Alamosa: 1.5 inches
  • Allenspark: 10.5 inches
  • Arvada: 5.8 inches
  • Aspen Park: 13.4 inches
  • Aspen Springs: 16.8 inches
  • Aurora: 5.7 inches
  • Avon: 2 inches
  • Bailey: 7.6 inches
  • Bellvue: 1.5 inches
  • Bennett: 6.5 inches
  • Bergen Park: 10.5 inches
  • Beulah: 6.5 inches
  • Black Forest: 7 inches
  • Blue Valley: 15.9 inches
  • Boulder: 2.1 inches
  • Breckenridge: 7 inches
  • Briggsdale: 2 inches
  • Brighton: 1.3 inches
  • Brookvale: 11.4 inches
  • Broomfield: 3.6 inches
  • Brush: 1 inch
  • Buckhorn Mountain: 4.4 inches
  • Buckley Air Force Base: 6.6 inches
  • Burlington: 3 inches
  • Camp Bird: 9 inches
  • Campion: 1 inch
  • Cascade: 5.5 inches
  • Castle Pines: 6.5 inches
  • Castle Rock: 9.4 inches
  • Cherry Hills Village: 3.5 inches
  • Colona: 5.2 inches
  • Columbine: 3.5 inches
  • Commerce City: 3 inches
  • Conifer: 11 inches
  • Crescent Village: 16 inches
  • Cripple Creek: 5.2 inches
  • Copper Mountain: 7 inches
  • Dacono: 1.3 inches
  • Denver: 4.9 inches
  • Divide: 6 inches
  • Downtown Denver: 2 inches
  • Drake: 4.4 inches
  • Eagle: 3.5 inches
  • Eaton: 0.7 inches
  • Edgewater: 4 inches
  • Edwards: 3 inches
  • Elbert: 8.4 inches
  • Elkdale: 6 inches
  • Elizabeth: 8 inches
  • Englewood: 3.6 inches
  • Erie: 0.5 inches
  • Estes Park: 8 inches
  • Evergreen: 10.5 inches
  • Fairplay: 2.4 inches
  • Fall Creek: 6.2 inches
  • Federal Heights: 5 inches
  • Firestone: 1 inch
  • Florissant: 7.2 inches
  • Floyd Hill: 9 inches
  • Fort Collins: 1.5 inches
  • Foxfield: 6.7 inches
  • Franktown: 9 inches
  • Frisco: 1.2 inches
  • Galeton: 0.9 inches
  • Gary: 3 inches
  • Genesee: 16 inches
  • Georgetown: 4 inches
  • Golden: 10.5 inches
  • Grant: 12 inches
  • Greeley: 1.1 inches
  • Greenland: 10 inches
  • Greenwood Village: 3.9 inches
  • Guffey: 5 inches
  • Gunnison: 3.6 inches
  • Hardin: 0.8 inches
  • Harris Park: 11 inches
  • Hayden: 1.5 inches
  • Heeney: 4 inches
  • Henderson: 1.4 inches
  • Highlands Ranch: 7.4 inches
  • Horsetooth Mountain: 3 inches
  • Hugo: 1.3 inches
  • Iliff: 0.5 inches
  • Jamestown: 12.2 inches
  • Karval: 2 inches
  • Ken Caryl: 4.9 inches
  • Keystone: 5 inches
  • Kinikinik: 2.5 inches
  • Kiowa: 9 inches
  • Kittredge: 9 inches
  • La Salle: 0.7 inches
  • Lake City: 1 inch
  • Laporte: 0.7 inches
  • Lafayette: 1 inch
  • Lakewood: 5 inches
  • Larkspur: 8 inches
  • Leadville: 1.7 inches
  • Limon: 5.8 inches
  • Littleton: 6 inches
  • Lochbuie: 0.8 inches
  • Longmont: 1.1 inches
  • Lone Tree: 7.7 inches
  • Louisville: 1.2 inches
  • Loveland: 0.9 inches
  • Lyons: 4 inches
  • Maher: 2 inches
  • Manila Village: 8.3 inches
  • Marshall: 2.1 inches
  • Meeker Park: 11.4 inches
  • Monument: 9.5 inches
  • Montrose: 3 inches
  • Mountain View: 4.1 inches
  • Nederland: 16 inches
  • Niwot: 1 inch
  • Northglenn: 4.1 inches
  • Nunn: 1.3 inches
  • Ouray: 8.8 inches
  • Palmer Lake: 7 inches
  • Parlin: 1.5 inches
  • Parker: 10.5 inches
  • Peterson Air Force Base: 2 inches
  • Pine Junction: 8 inches
  • Pinecliffe: 17 inches
  • Pinewood Springs: 1.9 inches
  • Plateau City: 1.5 inches
  • Platner: 1 inch
  • Ponderosa Park: 10 inches
  • Powderhorn: 3.2 inches
  • Red Mountain Pass: 3 inches
  • Redstone: 2.5 inches
  • Ridgway: 6.5 inches
  • Rollinsville: 13.6 inches
  • Rocky Flats: 9 inches
  • Rosita: 7.5 inches
  • Roxborough Park: 10 inches
  • Rye: 5.5 inches
  • San Isabel: 7.3 inches
  • Shaffers Crossing: 12 inches
  • Silverthorne: 2.8 inches
  • Snowmass Village: 8.2 inches
  • Spanish Peaks: 4.5 inches
  • Steamboat Springs: 2.4 inches
  • Superior: 2.5 inches
  • Sunshine: 6.7 inches
  • The Pinery: 8.7 inches
  • Tinmath: 0.5 inches
  • Tiny Town: 12 inches
  • Todd Creek: 1.5 inches
  • Toponas: 2.3 inches
  • Trinidad: 2 inches
  • Vail: 1.6 inches
  • Virginia Dale: 1.1 inch
  • Waverly: 0.6 inches
  • Wellington: 0.5 inches
  • Westcliffe: 2 inches
  • Westminster: 4 inches
  • Wetmore: 7.3 inches
  • Wheat Ridge: 4.3 inches
  • White Ranch Open Space: 3.3 inches
  • Wiggins: 1 inch
  • Williams Fork Reservoir: 3 inches
  • Windsor: 1 inch
  • Winter Park: 11 inches
  • Woodland Park: 5 inches
  • Woodrow: 1 inch

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency. More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.

