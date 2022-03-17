Snow totals: See how much snow fell in your city

DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day . Snow will begin to taper off during the afternoon.

Here is a look at preliminary snow totals from the National Weather Service as of 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Agate: 4.5 inches

Air Force Academy: 6 inches

Alamosa: 1.5 inches

Allenspark: 10.5 inches

Arvada: 5.8 inches

Aspen Park: 13.4 inches

Aspen Springs: 16.8 inches

Aurora: 5.7 inches

Avon: 2 inches

Bailey: 7.6 inches

Bellvue: 1.5 inches

Bennett: 6.5 inches

Bergen Park: 10.5 inches

Beulah: 6.5 inches

Black Forest: 7 inches

Blue Valley: 15.9 inches

Boulder: 2.1 inches

Breckenridge: 7 inches

Briggsdale: 2 inches

Brighton: 1.3 inches

Brookvale: 11.4 inches

Broomfield: 3.6 inches

Brush: 1 inch

Buckhorn Mountain: 4.4 inches

Buckley Air Force Base: 6.6 inches

Burlington: 3 inches

Camp Bird: 9 inches

Campion: 1 inch

Cascade: 5.5 inches

Castle Pines: 6.5 inches

Castle Rock: 9.4 inches

Cherry Hills Village: 3.5 inches

Colona: 5.2 inches

Columbine: 3.5 inches

Commerce City: 3 inches

Conifer: 11 inches

Crescent Village: 16 inches

Cripple Creek: 5.2 inches

Copper Mountain: 7 inches

Dacono: 1.3 inches

Denver: 4.9 inches

Divide: 6 inches

Downtown Denver: 2 inches

Drake: 4.4 inches

Eagle: 3.5 inches

Eaton: 0.7 inches

Edgewater: 4 inches

Edwards: 3 inches

Elbert: 8.4 inches

Elkdale: 6 inches

Elizabeth: 8 inches

Englewood: 3.6 inches

Erie: 0.5 inches

Estes Park: 8 inches

Evergreen: 10.5 inches

Fairplay: 2.4 inches

Fall Creek: 6.2 inches

Federal Heights: 5 inches

Firestone: 1 inch

Florissant: 7.2 inches

Floyd Hill: 9 inches

Fort Collins: 1.5 inches

Foxfield: 6.7 inches

Franktown: 9 inches

Frisco: 1.2 inches

Galeton: 0.9 inches

Gary: 3 inches

Genesee: 16 inches

Georgetown: 4 inches

Golden: 10.5 inches

Grant: 12 inches

Greeley: 1.1 inches

Greenland: 10 inches

Greenwood Village: 3.9 inches

Guffey: 5 inches

Gunnison: 3.6 inches

Hardin: 0.8 inches

Harris Park: 11 inches

Hayden: 1.5 inches

Heeney: 4 inches

Henderson: 1.4 inches

Highlands Ranch: 7.4 inches

Horsetooth Mountain: 3 inches

Hugo: 1.3 inches

Iliff: 0.5 inches

Jamestown: 12.2 inches

Karval: 2 inches

Ken Caryl: 4.9 inches

Keystone: 5 inches

Kinikinik: 2.5 inches

Kiowa: 9 inches

Kittredge: 9 inches

La Salle: 0.7 inches

Lake City: 1 inch

Laporte: 0.7 inches

Lafayette: 1 inch

Lakewood: 5 inches

Larkspur: 8 inches

Leadville: 1.7 inches

Limon: 5.8 inches

Littleton: 6 inches

Lochbuie: 0.8 inches

Longmont: 1.1 inches

Lone Tree: 7.7 inches

Louisville: 1.2 inches

Loveland: 0.9 inches

Lyons: 4 inches

Maher: 2 inches

Manila Village: 8.3 inches

Marshall: 2.1 inches

Meeker Park: 11.4 inches

Monument: 9.5 inches

Montrose: 3 inches

Mountain View: 4.1 inches

Nederland: 16 inches

Niwot: 1 inch

Northglenn: 4.1 inches

Nunn: 1.3 inches

Ouray: 8.8 inches

Palmer Lake: 7 inches

Parlin: 1.5 inches

Parker: 10.5 inches

Peterson Air Force Base: 2 inches

Pine Junction: 8 inches

Pinecliffe: 17 inches

Pinewood Springs: 1.9 inches

Plateau City: 1.5 inches

Platner: 1 inch

Ponderosa Park: 10 inches

Powderhorn: 3.2 inches

Red Mountain Pass: 3 inches

Redstone: 2.5 inches

Ridgway: 6.5 inches

Rollinsville: 13.6 inches

Rocky Flats: 9 inches

Rosita: 7.5 inches

Roxborough Park: 10 inches

Rye: 5.5 inches

San Isabel: 7.3 inches

Shaffers Crossing: 12 inches

Silverthorne: 2.8 inches

Snowmass Village: 8.2 inches

Spanish Peaks: 4.5 inches

Steamboat Springs: 2.4 inches

Superior: 2.5 inches

Sunshine: 6.7 inches

The Pinery: 8.7 inches

Tinmath: 0.5 inches

Tiny Town: 12 inches

Todd Creek: 1.5 inches

Toponas: 2.3 inches

Trinidad: 2 inches

Vail: 1.6 inches

Virginia Dale: 1.1 inch

Waverly: 0.6 inches

Wellington: 0.5 inches

Westcliffe: 2 inches

Westminster: 4 inches

Wetmore: 7.3 inches

Wheat Ridge: 4.3 inches

White Ranch Open Space: 3.3 inches

Wiggins: 1 inch

Williams Fork Reservoir: 3 inches

Windsor: 1 inch

Winter Park: 11 inches

Woodland Park: 5 inches

Woodrow: 1 inch

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything reported to the NWS through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency. More locations may be added over time. Check back for updates.

