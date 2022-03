Uncork'd Entertainment has released a trailer for Reed's Point, an upcoming indie horror movie that centers on two survivors of an RV crash who find themselves dealing with the legend of the Jersey Devil. For a cryptid with a lot of pop culture exposure -- it's got a Bruce Springsteen song and an NHL team named for it -- the creature has surprisingly little going on in the horror space, so director Dale Fabrigar takes on the mythology in a horror movie blended with a psychological thriller. This one takes place on the one-year anniversary of their crash, and sees the pair lost in the woods.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO