Guy Plays Guitar To His Sick Puppy Until He Gets Better | The Dodo

Dad plays guitar for his sick puppy until...

Guitar World Magazine

Slash says he still gets self-conscious playing in guitar stores

“Guys would go into guitar stores and play their latest Randy Rhoads stuff for two hours, just sitting on an amp. I was never that guy,” the Guns N' Roses legend says. Having graced some of the biggest stages in the world with one of the most successful rock bands of all time, Slash is probably the last person you'd expect to get nervous playing in front of a crowd.
CinemaBlend

If N.W.A. And Acting in Friday Hadn’t Worked Out, Ice Cube Could Have Gone Down A Wildly Different Career Path

For decades, the world has known Ice Cube for decades as a prolific rapper, a high-grossing movie star, and a successful media mogul. For today's rap stars, his career has served as the blueprint for crossing into other entertainment ventures. As viewers know, he started as one-fifth of the seminal West Coast rap group N.W.A. before leaping to film with Boyz n the Hood. Of course, it was the cult classic Friday that shot him to Hollywood superstardom. While music and movie stardom have paid off for him, it turns out the legendary hip-hop star's career could’ve gone in a wildly different direction.
Gwinnett Daily Post

Guy Rescues Dog From A Van Covered In Snow | The Dodo

Guy rescues a dog from a van in -50 degree weather 💙. Check out more of Brady's rescue runs on Instagram: thedo.do/bradyoliveira. Special thanks to @K9AdvocatesManitoba, check them out on Instagram: thedo.do/k9advocatesmanitoba. To help foster more dogs like June, keep up with Paws Above on Instagram: thedo.do/pawsabovek9.
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Beaming Baby Turned Into!

Before this Indiana baby grew into a comedic legend and worked with A-listers like Will Ferrell, she was just another happy baby from Indiana. The actress is best know for playing a receptionist in a popular sitcom, which lasted for 9 seasons. Fun fact: she worked as a receptionist as she navigated her way to stardom. Looking so glorious, the baby dressed in white also worked on a movie with Napoleon Dynamite, played by Jon Heder.
