ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Falcons 'Roll Out Red Carpet' for Deshaun Watson Trade

By Mike Fisher
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RPKGk_0ehtloBI00

Watson, 26 and a Georgia native, was hosted, Wilson reports, at the Falcons' Flowery Branch headquarters - 15 minutes from his hometown of Gainesville.

The Atlanta Falcons can play the "sentiment card'' more than they can play the "contender card'' - though it can be argued that Deshaun Watson in a Falcons uniform could certainly push Atlanta back nearer the top of the NFC South.

That's the football part of the pitch from Atlanta's leadership team, which finished its Wednesday meeting with the soon-to-be-traded Houston Texans highlighted by at least one key difference than his other meetings with other suitors:

This session - termed by colleague Aaron Wilson a "rolling out of the red carpet'' took place not in Watson's present home city of Houston but rather back near his home town of Atlanta.

Call it a "red-and-black carpet.''

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TAnJe_0ehtloBI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I5RuQ_0ehtloBI00

The Falcons, like the Saints (seen by some as the front-runners), Panthers and Browns before them, have submitted to Houston a trade proposal for the three-time Pro Bowl selection. It be be assumed that the Texans have essentially said "yes'' to the deals on their end.

Now it's up to Watson to say "yes'' to a suitor.

Who is closer to a Super Bowl, Carolina, New Orleans, Cleveland or Atlanta? Which team will be giving up assets in a way that won't leave the cupboard too bare once Watson gets there? (In other words, once the Falcons have traded three first-round picks and, say, cornerback A.J. Terrell or tight end Kyle Pitts to Houston ... won't that make the Watson-centered roster-building a bit tougher ?)

Watson, 26 and a Georgia native, was hosted, Wilson reports, at the Falcons' Flowery Branch headquarters (15 minutes from his hometown of Gainesville) and "made an impressive presentation about their vision for him as their potential franchise quarterback.''

The vision is one Watson surely had himself as a youngster, because as it happens, the kid from Georgia was a ballboy for the for the franchise, was befriended and mentored by former star quarterback Michael Vick, and developed a relationship with Falcons owner Arthur Blank .

The Texans want three first-round draft picks, additional draft capital, and a starting player. The Falcons have pick No. 8 and a pair of second-round selections (Nos. 43 overall and 58 overall) in this upcoming April NFL Draft.

Surely the Falcons would prefer that Pitts not be included; the idea of Watson-to-Pitts is a dazzling one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ydjAE_0ehtloBI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kSOOD_0ehtloBI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gaRMq_0ehtloBI00

And then there is an Atlanta issue that is a complex one: If Watson joins the Falcons, they must move on from veteran quarterback Matt Ryan. What about his bloated contract? What can be had for him? Where does he want to land ?

The Texans now stand by as the suitors work through their own moving parts ... and as Houston prepares to roll out its own "red carpet'' for the assets expected to arrive soon at NRG Stadium.

Deshaun Watson: Falcons Enter Chase (; 1:00)

Comments / 38

MsChelle
4d ago

When #DW joins the #ATLANTAFALCONS we the #CityofAtlanta residents will welcome him with OPENED ARMS ❤🖤🤍 Cause everyone know WE NEED A GOOD #QB 👍

Reply(3)
3
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Antonio Brown interested in joining 1 NFL team

Antonio Brown has not played in the NFL since spectacularly flaming out with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. But the wide receiver appears to have interest in one particular team. Brown shared a tweet on Friday about the Cleveland Browns. He used his name to create a play on...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Deshaun Watson chose Browns revealed

Deshaun Watson stunned the sports world on Friday when he chose to waive his no-trade clause for the Cleveland Browns, and it would appear there are 230 million reasons he made that decision. Once the Browns finalize their trade with the Houston Texans, Watson will sign the largest guaranteed contract...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jarvis Landry attracting interest from surprise team

The Cleveland Browns made wide receiver Jarvis Landry a salary cap casualty last week. Now they’re trying to bring him back into the fold. The Browns are making an effort to re-sign Landry as well as defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. The possibility of a Landry return became more likely Saturday when the Browns restructured the contract of newly-acquired receiver Amari Cooper to open up roughly $15 million in cap space.
NFL
The Spun

Another Significant Quarterback Trade Is “Expected”

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns shocked the football world by trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Cleveland sent three first-round picks and two Day 2 picks to the Texans for the star quarterback. Of course, immediately after the trade, everyone’s attention turn to former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
FanSided

Alabama Football: ’23 Quarterback recruiting takes a turn

It is a long time until the next Early Signing Period in mid-December. Many recruits perceived to be elite will be patient, knowing top schools will hold spots open for them. That will not be true for some who for various reasons do not want to drag out the recruiting process. More than any other position, quarterbacks motivate programs to push for early verbal commits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Here’s the Freddie Freeman contract counter the Braves turned down

The Freddie Freeman era with the Braves ended with heartbreak, but not for a lack of trying. The sides exchanged proposals, with Freeman’s offers now out. As soon as the Braves won the World Series, the frantic pleas from Braves fans began pouring in: do everything possible to keep Freddie Freeman in Atlanta.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Arthur Blank
Person
Aaron Wilson
hypebeast.com

Nike Looks To Bring Back Bo Jackson’s Air Trainer SC "Auburn"

Air Trainer SC has been seeing more momentum lately as the high-top offering in the retro “Auburn” colorway is making a comeback once again. Back in February, the silhouette surfaced on the internet in a Kansas City “Royals” uniform in honor of the former American pro baseball and football player’s time spent playing for the MLB team.
NFL
CBS Sports

Deshaun Watson traded to Browns: Texans reportedly agree to send star quarterback to Cleveland

The Deshaun Watson saga has reached its next chapter. A year after insisting they had "zero interest" in dealing the star quarterback, whose apparent rift with team management escalated to a reported trade request last January, the Texans have reportedly agreed to ship the embattled Watson to the Cleveland Browns, after CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirmed he waived his no-trade clause to facilitate a deal. As part of the deal, Watson gets a new, fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Panthers#Browns
The Spun

Look: Coach K Called Out For What He Told CBS

Coach K took a little bit of heat from college basketball fans for one his his quotes about banners. Mike Krzyzewski is quoted as saying, “the only banners we hang up in Cameron Indoor Stadium are Championship banners,” one user tweeted. Adding, “First thing CBS shows hanging in the rafters? COACH K 1,000 WINS. Amazing.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Signing Former Patriots All-Pro

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert is going out with a big splash in his final offseason with the team. His latest acquisition is a highly-sought All-Pro player from New England. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are signing Gunner Olszewski to a two-year, $2.4 million deal. Olszewski...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Player’s Girlfriend Goes Viral At NCAA Tournament

Ohio State men’s basketball forward Kyle Young will not return to Sunday’s second round NCAA Tournament game against Villanova. Young, who has suffered multiple concussions over the past year, suffered a blow to the head in the second half of Sunday’s game. CBS’s cameras made sure to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To NCAA Tournament Ref Controversy

The NCAA Tournament officials have been not great at times this year – and that’s putting it nicely. On Saturday, fans were furious with the officiating in the game between No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina. The majority of the calls went against the Tar Heels as the Bears made a furious comeback to force overtime, before ultimately losing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Saints eyeing new QB target after Deshaun Watson trade effort

The New Orleans Saints are moving on quickly after missing out on Deshaun Watson. The Saints are expected to revisit their interest in Jameis Winston after Watson turned down a trade to New Orleans, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Winston played for the Saints for the last two seasons and appears to have been the team’s fallback plan all along.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Releasing 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly releasing veteran defender Carlos Dunlap, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Dunlap, a two-time Pro Bowler, logged 35 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 14 QB hits through 17 games as a linebacker for the Seahawks this past season. He was set to finish out a two-year,...
NFL
Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
633
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Atlanta Falcons

Comments / 0

Community Policy