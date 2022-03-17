The good side of an interest rate hike

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve Bank raised the rate it charges its best customers for loans of money. The rate went from a quarter percent to one half of one percent. It's the first rate hike in three years and the first of six expected raises in the prime lending rate to take place over the next two years.

What is significant about a quarter point raise?

When factoring in the interest payment on a thirty-year loan, a lot.

WWL spoke with Real Estate Specialist Molly Koenig about the rate hike, the downside and the upside of this move in the interest rate:

"As we see these rates going up, housing prices will go down," Koenig says. "Because people just can't afford to pay these premium prices for houses and the interest rate."

Koenig says as the housing market cools, the market itself will shift from a seller's market to a buyer's market.

"The good news is, in this crazy market we've been seeing with a lack of inventory, the higher interest rates, creating the lower prices, will expect the inventory to grow."

Still Koenig cautions the rise in interest rates, no matter how small, will have an effect on the amount of money a borrower will pay over the life of a mortgage.

"Possibly the amount [a borrower] is approved for, the overall price of the home they are looking for will change because over the life of the loan when an interest rate goes up it's impactful over the life of a 15-or-30-year loan."

Koenig says, "Other than interest rates and inflation and the economy, it's the correlation of home price and income growth. [The Market] will cool off because of all those reasons but the good news is that it's been such a seller's market, but now, home buyers are able to have more inventory."

See, a rate hike isn't such a bad thing.