ICYMI, Apple announced the release of the iPhone SE 3 at its first keynote of 2022 in Cupertino, California, on March 8. Fans learned the new phone comes with 5G and the toughest glass on an iPhone, but some were still looking to get answers on one feature in particular: headphones. New iPhones used come with a pair of wired headphones, but the company stopped including them in 2020. Since the headphone jack has been long gone, you might wonder if the iPhone SE 3 will come with AirPods, here’s what you need to know.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO