ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Misty Barrientos sentenced for role in drug ring

By Contributed by the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1uZR_0ehtlBx500

A Zanesville woman was sentenced six years in prison Monday for her involvement in a drug trafficking ring.

Misty Barrientos, 46, previously pleaded guilty to one fifth-degree felony count of permitting drug abuse with a forfeiture specification, two first-degree misdemeanor counts of endangering children, two third-degree felony counts of trafficking drugs with juvenile and forfeiture specifications, one third-degree felony counts of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity with a forfeiture specification and one third-degree felony count of intimidation.

The crimes involve drug deals made in the presence of minor children.

Misty Barrientos’ daughter, Victoria Barrientos, is already serving an 18-month sentence for hiding assets and managing money for her boyfriend and co-defendant, Deangelo Tellis.

Victoria Barrientos previously pleaded guilty to three fourth-degree felony counts of money laundering and agreed to forfeit her home on Corwin Avenue.

Tellis is under indictment for numerous charges related to drug trafficking within our community, much of southeastern Ohio and parts of West Virginia.

The investigation into their trafficking ring resulted in eight felony indictments and yielded 30 pounds of methamphetamine and two pounds of fentanyl with a combined estimated street value of $620,750. Additionally, 13 firearms and $9,000 were also seized in Muskingum County.

“The fentanyl seized is enough to kill approximately half-a-million people based on a two milligram dose, which would be a lethal amount for most people,” Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch said.

Even while the couple was incarcerated, drug activity in the Tellis-Barrientos operation continued, which resulted in some of the charges for Misty Barrientos.

The hard work of our local law enforcement, the Zanesville-Muskingum County Joint Drug Unit and the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force can be credited for continuing to pursue the Tellis-Barrientos ring, even after so many others were charged.

“Getting drug traffickers off the streets and keeping poison away from our citizens is an ongoing fight but one we will never give up on,” Welch said.

Comments / 2

Related
CNN

Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized 'after experiencing flu-like symptoms'

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, on Friday evening "after experiencing flu-like symptoms," the court's public information office said Sunday evening. "He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics," the court's press...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Muskingum County, OH
Muskingum County, OH
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Zanesville, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Zanesville, OH
The Associated Press

US says Myanmar repression of Muslim Rohingya is genocide

WASHINGTON (AP) — Violent repression of the largely Muslim Rohingya population in Myanmar amounts to genocide, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday, a declaration intended to both generate international pressure and lay the groundwork for potential legal action. Authorities made the determination based on confirmed accounts of...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Marine Corps identifies four service members killed in plane crash during NATO exercise

The U.S. Marine Corps released the identities on Sunday of four service members who died when their aircraft crashed during a NATO exercise in the Arctic Circle on Friday. The four fallen Marines, who were assigned to the 2nd Marine Air Wing, are Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Indiana, Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Massachusetts, Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Ohio, and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Kentucky.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Abuse#Drug Trafficking#Drugs#Firearms
CNN

Seven key developments in the Ukraine conflict this weekend

(CNN) — Civilian casualties continue to mount as a result of Russian attacks on Ukraine, and the besieged city of Mariupol has refused to surrender despite constant bombardment. Here are the key developments from the weekend. Ukrainian officials reject Russian request to surrender Mariupol. Russian forces continued their assault...
POLITICS
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

1K+
Followers
436
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy