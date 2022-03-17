ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Studio Display review: An Apple monitor where “5K” doesn’t describe the price

By Andrew Cunningham
Ars Technica
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since Apple released the $5,000-and-up Pro Display XDR in 2019, rumors have persisted that the company was also planning a more affordable screen to fill the same niche as its Thunderbolt Display. You could connect the Pro Display XDR to a MacBook Air that costs one-fifth its price, and Apple...

arstechnica.com

TechSpot

Apple unveils a 27" 5K display that isn't $5,000

Something to look forward to: At its March 8 event, Apple paired the brand new Mac Studio desktop with a new monitor. Apple is positioning the Studio Display as a more affordable alternative to the Pro Display XDR, with both new features and compromises. The new Apple Studio Display is...
Gadget Flow

Apple Studio Display is a 27″ 5K Retina screen with spatial audio

Boasting an all-screen design with narrow borders and an all-aluminum enclosure, the Apple Studio Display is gorgeous. But it’s so much more than its looks. Enjoy its expansive 27-inch 5K Retina display, which also has a 12 MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage. Running on Apple Silicon, it supports Dolby Atmos and has a 96-watt Thunderbolt port for peripherals. It even fast-charges your 14″ MacBook Pro and connects up to 3 Studio Displays to your MacBook Pro for an incredible setup. With a slim profile and stand that tilts up to 30º, it comes with an optional height-adjustable stand. Or choose a VESA-adjuster option to mount it in landscape or portrait. Offering support for more than a billion colors, it also has an array of studio-quality mics for top-notch videoconferencing. Finally, its a high-fidelity 6-speaker sound system has spatial audio.
Ars Technica

AMD Ryzen 5800X3D promises 15% faster game performance, launches for $449

AMD will release its latest experiment in CPU packaging to the general public next month. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D, announced at the Consumer Electronics Show in January, is an eight-core Zen 3 processor that uses unique memory-stacking technology to triple the amount of L3 cache in the standard Ryzen 7 5800X—96MB of L3 cache instead of 32MB.
Ars Technica

A big bet to kill the password for good

After years of tantalizing hints that a passwordless future is just around the corner, you're probably still not feeling any closer to that digital unshackling. Ten years into working on the issue, though, the FIDO Alliance, an industry association that specifically works on secure authentication, thinks it has finally identified the missing piece of the puzzle.
Ars Technica

Intel announces another megafab as chipmaker expands EU footprint

Intel announced another string of investments yesterday, this time focused on shoring up its chipmaking efforts in Europe. The company has committed $36 billion so far, and if it completes all the projects it's considering, it’ll spend nearly $88 billion across six countries. Further Reading. The centerpiece of the...
Ars Technica

Stadia’s pivot to a Google Cloud product is official

Stadia's to a Google Cloud service is real! At the "Google for Games Developer Summit" Tuesday, Google announced that the technology underpinning Stadia will be available for sale as a Google Cloud service called "Immersive Stream for Games." That's nowhere near as catchy as the "Google Stream" name that was rumored, but Google Cloud services aren't consumer-facing anyway.
Ars Technica

How did a vast Amazon warehouse change life in a former mining town?

Avril John was nine years old when she overheard a conversation in a train station that would stick in her memory. She and her family were on their way from Northumberland in the north of England to a small town in the Midlands called Rugeley, where a modern coal mine had just opened.
Ars Technica

AMD is returning to budget CPUs with $99-and-up Ryzen 4000 and 5000 chips

When AMD introduced its first Ryzen 5000-series chips and the Zen 3 architecture in late 2020, the lineup notably did not include any new CPUs below $300. If you wanted cheaper chips, your best bet was to go with previous-generation chips like the Ryzen 3600, 3300X, and 3100. But those processors have been difficult or even impossible to find for months, and renewed competition from sub-$200 12th-generation Intel CPUs like the Core i3-12100 and Core i5-12400 have made them a lot less appealing.
Ars Technica

Google buys Micro LED startup Raxium, wants to make AR displays

Google is adding more fuel to the AR fire burning inside the company. The Information reports Google has struck a deal to buy Raxium, a "five-year-old startup that develops tiny light-emitting diodes for displays used in augmented and mixed reality devices." Raxium hasn't released a commercial product, but its work...
Ars Technica

Firefox will efficiently play AV1 video—if you have a brand-new GPU

Firefox is finally gaining proper AV1 support. Neowin noticed that Mozilla has closed a two-year-old bug report asking for the feature, with AV1 hardware decoding scheduled for the release of Firefox 100 in May 2022. Firefox added software decoding of the AV1 codec back in 2019. Software decoding is slow...
Ars Technica

Amazon completes MGM merger, will add studio’s films and TV to Prime Video

Amazon announced on Thursday that it has completed its acquisition of MGM, saying the iconic maker of movies and TV shows is joining Prime Video and Amazon Studios. "The storied, nearly century-old studio—with more than 4,000 film titles, 17,000 TV episodes, 180 Academy Awards, and 100 Emmy Awards—will complement Prime Video and Amazon Studios' work in delivering a diverse offering of entertainment choices to customers," Amazon said.
Ars Technica

Samsung’s QD-OLED TV challenges premium OLEDs with $2,200 starting price

Samsung revealed new details for its highly anticipated QD-OLED TV on Thursday. The company's first OLED TV in a decade costs $2,200 for the 54.6-inch model and $3,000 for the 64.5-inch model. Samsung hadn't released an OLED TV since 2012, but in January, the company announced its reentrance into the...
Ars Technica

AMD announces FSR upscaling 2.0, promises big, hardware-agnostic gains

When the PC industry's two biggest graphics card manufacturers aren't battling over benchmarks or chip shortage woes, they've been fighting over a different sales pitch: boosting performance for older GPUs. And while Nvidia has largely won that war, that has come with an asterisk of a proprietary performance-boosting system, DLSS, that requires relatively recent Nvidia hardware.
Ars Technica

Google Domains is out of beta after seven years

Google Domains is officially out of beta after a whopping seven years. Some Google products start up (and shut down) at a breathtaking pace, but Domains got an old-school, multi-year-long beta, just like in the early days of Gmail. Domains launched to everyone in the US in 2015 and has since expanded to support 26 countries.
Ars Technica

How Big Tech lost the antitrust battle with Europe

Andy Yen has big dreams for ProtonMail, the secure email service he founded in 2014 that now has 50 million users worldwide. One day, he hopes, it could be a rival to Gmail, the communications behemoth owned by Google, which boasts over 1.5 billion users. But he says Proton can...
Ars Technica

Speedy new 5800X3D is AMD’s first non-overclockable Ryzen processor

AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D promises to be one of the company's fastest gaming CPUs, and it's one of the last high-end chips that will grace the AM4 socket before Ryzen 7000 CPUs come out later this year. But the company's experimental new 3D V-Cache stacking technology comes with one negative side effect: This will be the first Ryzen CPU that's incapable of overclocking.
