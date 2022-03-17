Studio Display review: An Apple monitor where “5K” doesn’t describe the price

Boasting an all-screen design with narrow borders and an all-aluminum enclosure, the Apple Studio Display is gorgeous. But it’s so much more than its looks. Enjoy its expansive 27-inch 5K Retina display, which also has a 12 MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage. Running on Apple Silicon, it supports Dolby Atmos and has a 96-watt Thunderbolt port for peripherals. It even fast-charges your 14″ MacBook Pro and connects up to 3 Studio Displays to your MacBook Pro for an incredible setup. With a slim profile and stand that tilts up to 30º, it comes with an optional height-adjustable stand. Or choose a VESA-adjuster option to mount it in landscape or portrait. Offering support for more than a billion colors, it also has an array of studio-quality mics for top-notch videoconferencing. Finally, its a high-fidelity 6-speaker sound system has spatial audio.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO