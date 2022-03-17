AMMO, Inc. Announces Plans To Provide Crypto Currency Processing Capabilities For GunBroker.com

Since I last wrote about this investment, the business has grown and the stock has become even cheaper. This presents a great opportunity in my view. It’s time to bring you all up to speed on what’s been going on with my Ammo Inc. (POWW) investment, dear readers. I’m sure you’ve all been waiting with bated breath to find out the latest. Since my latest bullish missive on the name, the shares are down about 7%, against a loss of about 9.5% for the S&P 500. To refresh your memories, last fall I wrote 25 January puts with a strike of $5 for $0.25 each, and these were put to me at a net price of $4.75. This means that I’m now the proud owner of 2,800 shares (I bought 300 last year). Immediately after they were put to me, I sold 25 July calls with a strike of $7.50. The premium on these out of the money calls added another $1,125 to the whiskey acquisition fund, which I think is very acceptable, though what’s left of my liver may disagree. In case the math isn’t immediately apparent, the calls generated a 9.5% return on capital over seven months. I’m happy with that return. The primary reason I’m writing all of this is because I want to brag. Secondarily, it’s important to remind investors once again that both put and call options are a great tool for simultaneously reducing risk and enhancing returns.

STOCKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO