Cause of fire in dumpster behind mall under investigation

The cause of a dumpster fire near the Watertown Mall is under investigation, according to a news release from Watertown Fire Rescue.

The department responded around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to fire in a dumpster behind the mall,1300 Ninth Ave. S.E. The receptacle was "full of fire," but the flames were quickly extinguished and there was no monetary loss from the fire, according to the release.

Crews were on scene for less than an hour.