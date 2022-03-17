ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rarible Bests OpenSea on Multi-Chain Support With Addition of Polygon NFTs

By Eli Tan
CoinDesk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolygon becomes Rarible’s fourth supported blockchain....

www.coindesk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Shropshire Star

SME manufacturers call for supply chain support

Supply chain support and longer-term assistance are at the top of the wish list for UK manufacturing SMEs if they are to make the most of the post-pandemic recovery and the long-anticipated UK Shared Prosperity Fund. Over three quarters of the 335 firms questioned by the Manufacturing Growth Programme (MGP)...
ECONOMY
Hackernoon

Moving Beyond OpenSea

Being first does not guarantee generations or even decades-worth of success. Being too big to fail does not mean better proofs-of-concepts, it has been proven wrong. OpenSea is the biggest whale living deep down in our cryptographic decentralised ocean, swarmed with digital asset enthusiasts. It emerged strongly in 2021 introducing a variety of different concepts to the wholly new NFT industry and became the largest marketplace of unique on-chain art, music, documents, and more. The downside of OpenSea does not end the downside of the network, a major percentage of NFTs traded on the network sits on the Ethereum network.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Footwear News

Athleisure Brand Balance Athletica Changes Its Name After New Balance Lawsuit

Click here to read the full article. Balance Athletica, a Denver-based athleisure brand, has officially changed its name following a trademark infringement lawsuit filed by New Balance. In the lawsuit filed in Nov. 2020 in the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts, New Balance alleged that Balance Athletica was using a “confusingly similar mark to sell the same goods, to the same consumers, using the same marketing channels.” The athletic giant also noted that “actual confusion in the marketplace” had already occurred at the time of filing the complaint, including a screenshot from a recent item being sold on Poshmark. New Balance went...
RETAIL
Variety

Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino Projects Record Ticket Sales for 2022

Click here to read the full article. In a conversation on CNBC’s “TechCheck” on Monday, Live Nation Entertainment CEO and president Michael Rapino said he expects a record year for the company’s ticket sales, despite the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. “We don’t have a lot of shows in that area so that hasn’t really affected our business,” Rapino told CNBC’s Julia Boorstin. “Europe seems to be business as usual right now for the summer, so we haven’t seen any disruption in our core business around the world in terms of touring.” He continued, “We’re still tracking 30% plus up year...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy