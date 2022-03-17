93-year-old man dies in fire at Washington County home

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 93-year-old man was killed in a fire at a home in Washington County Thursday morning.

Fire investigators spent hours inside and outside of the Carroll Township home, working to determine what started the fire that killed John Yevcinez.

A driver passing by the home spotted the flames at around 5 a.m. and called 911. Neighbors woke to the sound of fire trucks.

“It’s terrible, it’s really terrible,” said Bill Lemon, who lives directly behind the home. He said Yevcinez often gave his family flowers from his garden, and that he remembers the very first time he received beautiful orange flowers from the man.

“He had them all around his property,” Lemon recalled. “I stopped and said I really love your flowers, we like flowers too, and he said well come and dig some up, because we’d love to give you some.”

“It was kind of a shock, come to find out the tragedy down there,” said Bryan Colish, another neighbor, who says the fire is devastating to this small community.

While they’re waiting for officials to release more information, Colish said the neighbors are concerned there was a small explosion.

“We heard through the grapevine there was some kind of explosion down there,” Colish explained. “Just kinda something that doesn’t happen often, explosions kinda worrisome.”

State Police fire investigators spent the day at the home, and they told Channel 11 that it is not suspicious, but they don’t know what started it at this point.

11 News asked about the possibility that there was some sort of explosion, and we’re waiting to hear back.

