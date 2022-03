The Halo TV series is finally making its way to our screens, launching on March 24 courtesy of Paramount+. Master Chief will hit the airways with the first two episodes landing on the streaming service on day one and more following weekly. It's been a long time coming, but John-117 is finally on his way. We're showing you how to watch the Halo TV series wherever you are in the world right here.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO