Sources: FBI investigating Caldwell Police Department

By By ERIN BANKS RUSBY
Idaho Press
 4 days ago

CALDWELL — The Caldwell Police Department is under investigation by the FBI, according to two sources who are familiar with the investigation.

The sources wish to remain anonymous because of the sensitive nature surrounding the investigation, which appears to center on how at least one officer in the department handled drug-related crime, one of the sources said.

The FBI is investigating two officers in the department , and Mayor Jarom Wagoner has asked Caldwell Police Chief Frank Wyant to resign , though it is unclear why Wagoner asked and whether Wyant accepted , according to articles published by Idaho Dispatch, an online local media outlet.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office did not immediately return multiple requests for comment regarding the investigation.

The Caldwell City Council held a special council meeting in executive session on Monday afternoon to discuss a personnel matter, though it was not immediately clear if this was connected with the investigation.

Executive sessions are not open to the public, and the entity holding them must cite the general reason they are exempt from the open meetings law. The notice for Monday’s meeting said it would be in executive session, “pursuant to Idaho Code, Section 74-206, Subsection (1)(b) for the purpose of discussing the evaluation, dismissal or disciplining of, or to hear complaints or charges brought against, a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent.”

City officials are not allowed to comment on what will be discussed in the session beyond the statement in the notice, said Caldwell Clerk Debbie Geyer, ahead of the meeting Monday.

The police department is not allowed to comment on the investigations it conducts or that other agencies conduct, said Alisa Gulley, public information officer for the department. And a spokesperson for the FBI said the bureau is not allowed to confirm or deny the existence of investigations.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Junior Buell
4d ago

So the FBI is investigating individual officers for misconduct they’re not investigating the police department

Fred and Sonja Culver
3d ago

FBI should investigate Owyhee County police as well!! I called 91q for medical assistance and after call was done, they illegally searched my house and arrested me for what was in guest bedroom. It HAS destroyed my life!! I'm 57 and first charges ever--didn't get a jury trial!! Defund Owyhee and Caldwell corruption!!!!!!!

jimbalaya
3d ago

I have a family friend who was a Caldwell cop he quit due to the toxic environment when he wouldn't go along with their corruption

