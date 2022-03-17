ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Manchester United to Send Scouts to Watch Moussa Dembele in UEFA Europa League Tie Against Porto

By Alex Wallace
 4 days ago

Manchester United are set to send scouts to watch Lyon striker Moussa Dembele against Porto in the UEFA Europa League ahead of a proposed summer move, according to reports.

Dembele is reportedly a target for United this summer as United look to strengthen their attacking options amid the imminent departure of Edinson Cavani.

The French striker has 10 goals in 20 league appearances for Lyon this season with the chance to get his side to the UEL quarter finals on Thursday night.

Dembele has reportedly been a target for United for a number of seasons.

According to Foot Mercato via Sport Witness, United will send scouts to watch Dembele in them European clash.

United are reportedly not the only team looking at Dembele ahead of the summer window.

Arsenal are another Premier League side who are said to be interested in the striker.

United have sent scouts to watch Dembele a number of times, including in a league fixture against Lorient.

