North Brunswick Township, NJ

Learn about taxpayer rights during workshop on April 7

By Submitted Content
 4 days ago
The North Brunswick Public Library announces a virtual Understanding Taxpayer Rights workshop with Legal Services of New Jersey. Legal Services of New Jersey’s Tax Legal...

Hopewell Valley News

Examiner Datebook, March 23

• The Manalapan Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee will host its fifth annual Model Train Show fundraiser at the Manalapan Community Center, 114 Route 33 West, Manalapan (just past Peking Pavilion), from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 27. Donations will be accepted and will benefit veterans’ services. Residents of all towns are invited to attend the event. There will be train displays and Stephen Baker, “The Touchdown Maker,” formerly of the New York Giants, will set up his remote control aircraft and virtual reality equipment. Details: https://manalapanveterans.godaddysites.com/
ALLENTOWN, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
North Brunswick Township, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Murphy releases state aid figures for school districts

Gov. Phil Murphy has unveiled his Fiscal Year 2023 budget, which includes proposed funding for New Jersey’s public school districts during the 2022-23 academic year. In terms of state aid, some school districts will see an increase in their support from Trenton, while some school districts will see their state aid continue to decrease, and others will have no change in their state aid.
EDUCATION
Tri-Town News

Former councilman honored for service in East Brunswick

EAST BRUNSWICK – On March 14, members of the East Brunswick Township Council honored Michael Spadafino to commemorate his eight years of service. Councilwoman Sharon Sullivan took the podium to present a resolution that officially recognized Spadafino’s tenure in office. “Michael Spadafino served as a councilman for the...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Person
Ryan Miller
Hopewell Valley News

Tri-Town News news briefs, March 16

Jackson municipal officials have appointed Steve Brand + Strategic Communication to assist the township with public communications. The appointment carries a $60,000 annual appropriation, according to municipal officials. Councilman Alex Sauickie said, “Last year the Township Council asked for and approved a budget for a public relations firm. For too...
JACKSON, NJ
Register News

SOLUTIONS 3/18: The Seas are Rising

Central New Jersey’s Sierra Club recently presented a Zoom talk on the accelerating rate of sea level rise, presented by Dr. Jennifer Walker of Rutgers University’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences. With the rate of sea level rise increasing, New Jersey is particularly vulnerable to its impacts....
GLOBAL WARMING
Tri-Town News

News Transcript News Briefs, March 16

Century 21 Mack Morris Iris Lurie, Marboro, has announced the hiring of Felicia Malkin as the director of agent services. Malkin will lead all agent service activities alongside Chief Operating Officer Julie Lurie Warren and Director of Growth Patty Zito. “I am beyond excited and honored to support the long-term...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Examiner News Briefs, March 16

The Township Committee in Millstone Township has appointed a special environmental counsel to serve the municipality. Committee members have appointed Joanne Vos, of the firm Maraziti Falcon, LLP, Cedar Knolls. Vos will provide legal services in connection with environmental services, according to a resolution. The initial contract runs through Dec. 31, after which it may be renewed by the governing body.
MILLSTONE, NJ
Tri-Town News

Masks no longer mandatory as Princeton University issues change in masking, testing policies

Princeton University is no longer requiring mandatory masking in most areas of campus as the university has moved forward with loosening some of its COVID-19 restrictions. The loosening of restrictions arrives as new guidance has been issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and a decrease across the state in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations from Omicron.
PRINCETON, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Hopewell Valley News

Hopewell, NJ
