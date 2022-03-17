Learn about taxpayer rights during workshop on April 7

• The Manalapan Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee will host its fifth annual Model Train Show fundraiser at the Manalapan Community Center, 114 Route 33 West, Manalapan (just past Peking Pavilion), from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 27. Donations will be accepted and will benefit veterans’ services. Residents of all towns are invited to attend the event. There will be train displays and Stephen Baker, “The Touchdown Maker,” formerly of the New York Giants, will set up his remote control aircraft and virtual reality equipment. Details: https://manalapanveterans.godaddysites.com/

ALLENTOWN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO