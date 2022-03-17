ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UPDATE: Police locate vehicle, identify driver in deadly hit-and-run crash

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31JwRP_0ehtgKe900

UPDATE : The suspect vehicle was located later Thursday afternoon, and the driver of the vehicle has been identified, according to police. The identification of the driver was not released.

Anyone with further information is still encouraged to call police at (702) 828-3786 or contact Crime Stoppers.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 60-year-old man crossing the street is dead after he was struck by a car west of the Las Vegas Strip.

The crash was reported just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday at Harmon Avenue and Cameron Street.

According to Metro police, the man was in a marked crosswalk when he was hit by car which never stopped.

Police released a surveillance photo of a vehicle believed to be the suspect vehicle.

(Credit: LVMPD)

The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a white sedan and would have recent damage to the left front headlight and windshield.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them at (702) 828-3786. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit this link .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
8 News Now

5-year-old killed in ATV accident in Mojave County

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz (KLAS)— A 5-year-old boy was killed in an ATV accident in Lake Havasu City, according to the Mojave County Sherrif’s Office. On Saturday, around 1:49 p.m. police, along with the Desert Hills Fire Department, responded to calls of an all-terrain vehicle crash on the 7500 block of N Sky View Dr. […]
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
8 News Now

39-year-old woman killed in east valley motorcycle crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a 39-year-old woman riding a motorcycle in the east valley. According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 4:12 p.m. on Friday near Vegas Valley Drive and Juniper Hills Boulevard. Police say the woman was riding a 2015 Honda motorcycle when she […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas DUI Blitz results in 27 arrests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— According to Las Vegas Metro police, a Saturday evening DUI Blitz resulted in 27 impaired driver arrests. The effort was coordinated by RAID, DUI Strike Team, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Out of 124 vehicle stops, 27 arrests were made.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime Stoppers#Traffic Accident
8 News Now

Wrong-way driver stopped in Las Vegas, gets 5th DUI

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— On Friday evening, the driver of a blue BMW was arrested for their fifth DUI, according to Las Vegas Metro traffic officers. The driver was headed in the wrong direction, going north on the offramp of the I-15 southbound, near Russell. According to police, other drivers were able to interrupt the vehicle’s […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
8 News Now

8 News Now

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy