UPDATE: Police locate vehicle, identify driver in deadly hit-and-run crash

UPDATE : The suspect vehicle was located later Thursday afternoon, and the driver of the vehicle has been identified, according to police. The identification of the driver was not released.

Anyone with further information is still encouraged to call police at (702) 828-3786 or contact Crime Stoppers.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 60-year-old man crossing the street is dead after he was struck by a car west of the Las Vegas Strip.

The crash was reported just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday at Harmon Avenue and Cameron Street.

According to Metro police, the man was in a marked crosswalk when he was hit by car which never stopped.

Police released a surveillance photo of a vehicle believed to be the suspect vehicle.

(Credit: LVMPD)

The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a white sedan and would have recent damage to the left front headlight and windshield.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them at (702) 828-3786. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit this link .

