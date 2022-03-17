ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAA Tournament 2022 bracket picks, best Cinderella teams: Model simulates March Madness basketball 10K times

Cover picture for the articleLast year, Illinois entered the NCAA Tournament bracket as the top seed in the Midwest region with an average offensive output of 80.5 points on 41.1 two-point attempts per game. The Illini were eliminated in the Sweet 16 after 8-seed Loyola-Chicago slowed their pace and held them to just 35 two-pointers...

March Madness odds: Memphis vs. Gonzaga prediction, odds, pick and more – 3/19/2022

What a thrilling couple of days of first-round madness! Between the massive upsets and down-to-the-wire endings, the second round of the NCAA Tournament should not disappoint. In this round of 32 matchup in the West Region, overall number one seed Gonzaga will square off with eighth-seeded Memphis on Saturday night in Portland. It’s time to take a peek at our March Madness odds series, which includes our Memphis-Gonzaga prediction and pick.
Memphis Tigers vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs Prediction: NCAA Tournament Second Round Preview

Can Gonzaga cool down surging Memphis when the two teams battle in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday?. The top-seeded Bulldogs (27-3) traded blows with a hard-nosed Georgia State squad for 30 minutes before finally pulling away from the 16 seed for a 93-72 first-round victory on Thursday. Gonzaga struggled with turnovers and missed free throws early and actually trailed 54-52 with 13:10 left. Then the Zags buried the Panthers under a 24-1 run. Drew Timme powered Gonzaga to its 13th straight first-round win, scoring 22 of his 32 points after halftime and corralling 13 rebounds. Timme finished with his fifth career 30-point game.
Most NCAA tourney-tested coaches nestled in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The NCAA Tournament’s South Carolina site for opening-round games is filled with postseason-tested coaches. The list includes five-time national champion Mike Krzyzewski with Duke as well as fellow Hall of Famer Tom Izzo with Michigan State. Auburn’s Bruce Pearl, Miami’s Jim Larranaga and Davidson’s Bob McKillop also have their teams in Greenville. Those five coaches in Greenville account for more Final Four appearances and national championships than the rest of the tournament field combined. They also account for more than 3,800 career victories.
