ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Which Are The Best Boxed Chocolate Cake Mixes? A Professional Baker Weighs In

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44v10o_0ehtfFGj00

Dense, luxurious, moist, rich – chocolate cake is probably the dessert served in paradise. It’s a simple formula that has tons of variations, even when pursuing a convenient boxed cake mix. But which is the best brand to choose for a boxed chocolate cake mix?

There are countless brands to choose from, so where does the hunt even begin? Professional baker Alana Al-Hatlani has done some of that research to narrow down the search. Fortunately, this assessment factors in multiple traits, from density to how cleanly the cake cuts. evaluated boxed chocolate cake mixes by Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, and Duncan Hines. So, here are the brands to pursue when craving a quick fix of chocolate cake.

Each brand of boxed chocolate cake mix had its strengths – and some weaknesses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SAdRK_0ehtfFGj00
How well does the Pillsbury dough boy make chocolate cake? / Amazon

Research suggests digging into a big forkful of chocolate gives consumers a dose of endorphins and serotonin, hormones associated with happiness and feeling at ease. But that bite should taste good and feel good to make. Al-Hatlani baked each cake mix and noted several qualities like taste and texture. Each brought and took something away from the table, but one brand stood out as a particularly sweet victory in the quest for quality chocolate cake.

When prepping and baking the mixes, Al-Hatlani found that the Pillsbury Moist Supreme devil’s food cake domed nicely in their round pans and came out of them easily. When slicing – after the layers were stacked – it did not cut so cleanly. When all was said and done, it boasted a moist center and “nice” flavor, though the outside was dry and crumbly.

The recommended boxed indulgence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cfH71_0ehtfFGj00
Each brand was evaluated for how well it baked, the texture it came away with, and, of course, its taste / Amazon

The Betty Crocker mix received a similar assessment. The cakes were noted as especially smooth when baked and came away cleanly from their pans. The consistency earned praise, but the baker felt the taste fell short of what an eater would want to satiate their chocolate cravings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cdayB_0ehtfFGj00
Duncan Hine’s boxed chocolate cake mix scored well for its texture, baking experience, and taste / Amazon

That left the Duncan Hines entry. At last, out of the box came a mix that baked well, settled smoothly, offered a spongy texture that stood the test of gravity and poking – and the box offered clear cooling instructions, unlike Pillsbury’s, notes Al-Hatlani. When it came time to serve, cutting was easy and clean and the taste was equally satisfying. In fact, the baker suggests, the cake alone without icing could have been enough. Al-Hatlani also provided the steps taken to bake each of these boxed cake mixes, so if anyone else is craving chocolate now, it’s possible to recreate these tests – in the name of science, of course.

Do you agree with this assessment? Which boxed cake mix brands do you usually use?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tfzzq_0ehtfFGj00
In the end, one brand really took the cake / Unsplash

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Beloved Disney World Attraction Closing After 50 Years

Disney is reportedly closing one of its popular attractions after being open for over 50 years. Walt Disney World’s Spirit of Aloha dinner show is now permanently closed after being temporarily closed during the pandemic. The reason for the closure has not yet been confirmed. Tikiman’s Unofficial Polynesian Resort...
TRAVEL
DoYouRemember?

Kevin Bacon Shares Rare Family Photo Of His Wife And Daughter

On International Women’s Day, actor Kevin Bacon paid tribute to two special ladies in his life. He shared a rare family photo of his wife Kyra Sedgwick and their daughter Sosie. Kyra and Kevin have been married for decades and have two children, Sosie and Travis. Both children are pursuing careers in the entertainment industry just like their famous parents.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
FingerLakes1.com

McDonald’s new sandwich completely sold out

When something new hits McDonald’s menu everyone gets excited to try. If you’ve been wanting to try the Chicken Big Mac you might be out of luck. The chain introduced the Chicken Big Mac for a limited-time in the United Kingdom. It comes as no surprise that this...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duncan Hines
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Say These Ice Cream Bars Are Better Than Häagen-Dazs

No matter how enticing a dinner entrée may sound, plenty of people are just dreaming about the dessert they'll indulge in immediately after the savory stuff. For some home cooks — even celebrity chefs — that sweet treat looks like Häagen-Dazs. Ina Garten, for example, has said the brand's vanilla ice cream is better than anything you could make from scratch. Kim Kardashian's favorite Häagen-Dazs flavor, dulce de leche, is also her "favorite thing in life."
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

Krispy Kreme's 'Secret Ingredient' Stuns Customers on Social Media

Krispy Kreme doughnuts are considered some of the best you can get outside of an independent bakery, thanks to a secret recipe. Since it's still a secret, the exact ingredients are unknown, but there's been widespread speculation that mashed potatoes are involved. It's a theory that's all over the web, but it gained more attention after migrating to TikTok.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

31% Agree This Is The Worst Brand Of Ketchup

How do you feel about ketchup? It's one of America's top condiments and is without a doubt a classic combo with certain food items like burgers and fries. (When it comes to ketchup on Chicago's hot dogs, however, there's still plenty of doubt.) While ketchup can be made with different vegetables or even fruits, the version we're all familiar with is slightly tomato-y, a little bit sweet, and a little bit vinegary. There are, however, subtle differences in ketchup from brand to brand, and true ketchup connoisseurs can tell their Heinz from their Hunts from their supermarket generic brands.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Cake#Icing#Food Drink#Pillsbury
The Daily South

3 Things You Should Never Cook in a Cast-Iron Skillet

Are you up to date on your cast-iron know-how? To be sure, not a lot has changed if you haven't brushed up on the topic in a few decades—perhaps only that many new pans come pre-seasoned. But if your cast-iron knowledge wasn't passed down along with your skillet (lucky you if you find yourself in possession of a true heirloom), we're here to enlighten. We've already uncovered the great myths surrounding our favorite cooking tool and yours, but now we're taking it a step further with the things that no self-respecting Southerner ever cooks in cast iron.
FOOD & DRINKS
Oakland County Moms

Dairy Queen Free Cone Day 2022

Dairy Queen FREE Cone Day 2022 is March 21, 2022. Participating Dairy Queen restaurants are celebrating the first day of spring by giving customers a free, small vanilla, soft-serve cone during Free Cone Day on March 21, 2022. DQ will be hosting a a campaign which will hopefully raise a...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Here's What Happened After Horse Meat Was Found In Burger King Whoppers

Here's an old saying related to meat: "You don't want to know how the sausage is made." While this phrase originates from some sausage containing "animal parts of which people would rather remain unaware" (via Wiktionary), it's still used to mean "pulling away the facade of something to discover the unpleasant, even nasty process behind it" (via Surface). And although fast-food companies adhere to strict FDA regulations on food safety, which Chron lays out, some rare occurrences reveal unsavory meats in their products.
AGRICULTURE
shefinds

Why You Should Never Eat Wendy's Chili Again—OMG!

While no one expects fast food offerings to be the epitome of healthy eating, there are options at your favorite chain that are healthier than others. Wendy’s, for example, offers many salads and grilled chicken choices while still providing notoriously unhealthy items like the whopping, calorie-heavy Pretzel Bacon Pub Triple Cheeseburger or the Bacon Jalapeño Cheeseburger Triple. One popular menu item from the iconic fast food eatery, however, is causing customers on social media to raise their eyebrows for its dubbed “concerning,” “gross,” and “questionable” ingredients. If you’re a fan of Wendy’s chili, you might want to read on.
RESTAURANTS
FingerLakes1.com

Food stamps: Fast food places accepting SNAP benefits

While millions of Americans collect food stamps to make ends meet, there are some who do not have the access or capability of preparing the food they buy with the benefits. This has made it so some states allow recipients to use their SNAP benefits at fast food places where the food is already prepared.
FOOD & DRINKS
KTSA

New limited-time Blue Bell Ice Cream flavor hits stores today

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Blue Bell Ice Cream announced a new limited-time flavor is hitting stores just in time for Spring. Peachy Peach Ice Cream is creamy peach ice cream mixed with chunks of sweetened peaches. “Avid Blue Bell fans may recognize Peachy Peach from their local ice...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Burger King Closings in 2022

The home of the Whopper closed over 250 restaurants in 2019, and more than it opened in subsequent years. Current Burger King logoRestaurant Brands International. This article is free of bias, and is based on national statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to economic and media outlets, including Restaurant Brands International (RBI), Caitlin Cochrane for MoneyWise.com, Danny Klein for QSR Magazine, Wikipedia, and Jonathan Maze for Restaurant Business Online.
Mashed

The Real Reason Costco's Hot Dog Meal Is So Cheap

There is no more universally-beloved food item than the humble hot dog. The thought of this simple sausage might invoke sentimental memories of family barbecues, warm summer nights celebrating the Fourth of July, or even going out to a carnival or baseball game. Oh, and of course, the Costco food court. Everyone loves hot dogs — perhaps that's why there's a whole month dedicated to this humble tube steak.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
133K+
Followers
7K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy