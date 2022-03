BOULDER, Colo. — The City of Boulder will commemorate the deaths of the 10 victims of the King Soopers shooting a year ago with Day of Remembrance events on Tuesday. "Our collective commitment to remember that day, the victims of that day's tragic events and to remain supportive of their families, our neighbors and each other illustrates the true strength of our community," the city says.

BOULDER, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO