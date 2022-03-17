Storm Tracker Forecast: Cloudy & mostly mild St. Patrick's Day, but big changes are ahead!

FRIDAY: While the day may start with sunshine – clouds will gradually increase, eventually, adding in chances for showers and storms through late afternoon and evening hours. Expect morning 40s to move into the lower to middle 70s. Rain chances will continue into Friday evening as a strong cold front approaches from the west. Cold, Canadian air will ooze in as moisture begins to exit – but could still yield a few pockets of snow mixing with rain Friday night and into early Saturday morning – generally north of I-20. This should come at little to no consequence as most of the moisture will exit before sunrise. Lows will fall back close to freezing – though wind chills will be in the 20s by early Saturday.

