Storm Tracker Forecast: Cloudy & mostly mild St. Patrick's Day, but big changes are ahead!

SPOKANE, Wash.– After a bit of a chilly start, the rest of St. Patrick’s Day in the Inland Northwest is looking pretty good!. It’s going to be a nice day overall with temperatures hitting the low to mid 50s by the late afternoon. It will be sunny to start the day but clouds will gradually fill in with a storm impacting the Cascades today. Speaking of the Cascades, mountain snow showers could drop a few flakes today in places like the Methow Valley and Republic. Most of the Inland Northwest will stay dry however. Expect a breezy afternoon around Eastern Washington.
