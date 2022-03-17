ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Tracker Forecast: Cloudy & mostly mild St. Patrick's Day, but big changes are ahead!

actionnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCloudy skies and a slight chance for scattered sprinkles are ahead for...

www.actionnewsnow.com

WJCL

Milder weather in the forecast today through St. Patrick's Day

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- High pressure-system over the southeast will control the weather today. There will be lots of sunshine throughout much of the day with some clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures are going to be milder this afternoon than yesterday. Highs are going to be in the mid to upper-60s.
SAVANNAH, GA
fox40jackson.com

First Alert Forecast: mild Friday ahead of wintry changes tonight, into weekend

FRIDAY: While the day may start with sunshine – clouds will gradually increase, eventually, adding in chances for showers and storms through late afternoon and evening hours. Expect morning 40s to move into the lower to middle 70s. Rain chances will continue into Friday evening as a strong cold front approaches from the west. Cold, Canadian air will ooze in as moisture begins to exit – but could still yield a few pockets of snow mixing with rain Friday night and into early Saturday morning – generally north of I-20. This should come at little to no consequence as most of the moisture will exit before sunrise. Lows will fall back close to freezing – though wind chills will be in the 20s by early Saturday.
Patrick Sharp
NewsChannel 36

Mild St. Patrick's Day!

Temperatures will remain unseasonably mild St. Patrick's Day with temperatures about 20 degrees above average. We're expecting early clouds to give way to partial sunshine for the afternoon. The 5 Degree Guarantee is 67. Similar temperatures are likely Friday under partly sunny skies. Showers will develop on Saturday with highs remaining in the 60s. More seasonable temperatures will return on Sunday with highs in the 40s.
KXLY

Cool start, cloudy finish for St. Patrick’s Day – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– After a bit of a chilly start, the rest of St. Patrick’s Day in the Inland Northwest is looking pretty good!. It’s going to be a nice day overall with temperatures hitting the low to mid 50s by the late afternoon. It will be sunny to start the day but clouds will gradually fill in with a storm impacting the Cascades today. Speaking of the Cascades, mountain snow showers could drop a few flakes today in places like the Methow Valley and Republic. Most of the Inland Northwest will stay dry however. Expect a breezy afternoon around Eastern Washington.
SPOKANE, WA

