How to Watch “MasterChef Junior” season 8 premiere

By Mallory Dwortz
MLive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight at 8/7c on FOX, MasterChef Junior returns. Watch the season 8 premiere for free with a FuboTV subscription. MasterChef Junior ushers 16 chefs (between the ages of 8 and 13) into the kitchen for a series of culinary challenges. Judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, and Daphne Oz must discern which...

www.mlive.com

WUSA

'Russian Doll' Sets Season 2 Premiere Date: Watch the Announcement

The long-awaited return of Russian Doll is finally here. The Netflix series led by Natasha Lyonne, which dropped its first season in early 2019, will premiere its sophomore installment on April 20, the streaming service announced Monday. The announcement was made in a trippy 30-second video featuring Lyonne in various states and settings.
Gordon Ramsay
Daphne Oz
MLive.com

How to watch “Kandi & The Gang” series premiere

Kandi & The Gang premieres tonight at 9/8c on Bravo. Join musician and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss for this brand new reality series—free with a FuboTV subscription. Kandi & The Gang follows Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker, and the rest of their hardworking group at the Old...
MLive.com

How to Watch “The Julia Child Challenge” series premiere

Food Network’s latest cooking competition series, The Julia Child Challenge, premieres tonight at 9/8c. Stream this tribute to a culinary icon for free when you register for Philo and FuboTV. The Julia Child Challenge invites eight talented home cooks into a replica of the chef’s legendary kitchen. The competitors...
digitalspy.com

MasterChef 2022 premiere date and Peaky Blinders twist revealed

MasterChef will be back very soon… though you might not recognise it right away. The BBC has confirmed that the 2002 series of the cookery competition will officially kick off on BBC One on Wednesday, March 23, back at the earlier time of 8pm. There will be a shift...
MLive.com

How to Watch “A Gift of Murder” Lifetime movie premiere

A Gift of Murder premieres tonight at 8/7c on Lifetime Movie Network. Stream this suspenseful high school thriller for free with a Philo subscription. A Gift of Murder follows a high school junior after her mother is admitted to rehab. She moves in with her aunt and uncle, transfers schools, and almost immediately offends the hallway’s resident mean girl. In an effort to help her settle in and make friends, her aunt and uncle offer to throw her a sweet sixteen birthday party—but Miss Popular has other plans. There’s nothing she won’t do to keep her coveted high school crown, and murder is not off the table. Will this troubled teen’s mom return in time to rescue her daughter, save the party, and vindicate herself post-rehab? Watch the premiere of A Gift of Murder tonight at 8pm on LMN.
realitytitbit.com

MasterChef Junior’s Ivy Childs is ready to turn up the heat in the kitchen

The popular Fox MasterChef spin-off series, MasterChef Junior, has recently returned for its debut of season 8, and fans are hooked already. MasterChef has become a popular franchise across the globe and the 16 American juniors will be competing to impress the judges, Aaron Sanchez, Daphne Oz and the infamous Gordon Ramsey.
TMZ.com

Soulja Boy Announces He's Having a Son with Celebrity Hairstylist

Soulja Boy is about to have himself a little junior running around, because the dude is having his first kid ever ... plus, the identity of the woman carrying their baby has been revealed. The legendary rapper made the surprise announcement Saturday, posting a video of himself at a gender...
Outsider.com

Tim McGraw’s Daughter Gracie Does a Hilarious Impression of His ’90s Look

The oldest daughter of country icon Tim McGraw, Gracie, showed off their family resemblance with a funny post mocking her dad’s ’90s style. “Like father, like son,” joked Gracie in the caption. She shared a quirky photo of herself posing up against a wall, similarly to how her famous father did on the cover of his 1994 album Not a Moment Too Soon. Additionally, Gracie drew on a handlebar mustache to match that of McGraw. However, one comment pointed out an important mistake: “YOU FORGOT THE SOUL PATCH!”
CinemaBlend

Following Nick Cannon, Wendy Williams And Ellen DeGeneres, Another Daytime TV Favorite Is Ending His Show

It’s a time of tremendous upheaval right now in the daytime talk show game, as new faces are emerging to take over hosting slots being vacated by some of the biggest names. Ellen DeGeneres, Wendy Williams and Nick Cannon are all stepping away from their shows for various reasons, and now, it seems another longtime favorite will be joining them. Maury Povich will end his 31 season run on Maury later this year when the popular host retires at 83.
CinemaBlend

If N.W.A. And Acting in Friday Hadn’t Worked Out, Ice Cube Could Have Gone Down A Wildly Different Career Path

For decades, the world has known Ice Cube for decades as a prolific rapper, a high-grossing movie star, and a successful media mogul. For today's rap stars, his career has served as the blueprint for crossing into other entertainment ventures. As viewers know, he started as one-fifth of the seminal West Coast rap group N.W.A. before leaping to film with Boyz n the Hood. Of course, it was the cult classic Friday that shot him to Hollywood superstardom. While music and movie stardom have paid off for him, it turns out the legendary hip-hop star's career could’ve gone in a wildly different direction.
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Beaming Baby Turned Into!

Before this Indiana baby grew into a comedic legend and worked with A-listers like Will Ferrell, she was just another happy baby from Indiana. The actress is best know for playing a receptionist in a popular sitcom, which lasted for 9 seasons. Fun fact: she worked as a receptionist as she navigated her way to stardom. Looking so glorious, the baby dressed in white also worked on a movie with Napoleon Dynamite, played by Jon Heder.
