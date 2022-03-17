How to Watch “MasterChef Junior” season 8 premiere

A Gift of Murder premieres tonight at 8/7c on Lifetime Movie Network. Stream this suspenseful high school thriller for free with a Philo subscription. A Gift of Murder follows a high school junior after her mother is admitted to rehab. She moves in with her aunt and uncle, transfers schools, and almost immediately offends the hallway’s resident mean girl. In an effort to help her settle in and make friends, her aunt and uncle offer to throw her a sweet sixteen birthday party—but Miss Popular has other plans. There’s nothing she won’t do to keep her coveted high school crown, and murder is not off the table. Will this troubled teen’s mom return in time to rescue her daughter, save the party, and vindicate herself post-rehab? Watch the premiere of A Gift of Murder tonight at 8pm on LMN.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO