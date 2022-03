Steam Decks are now out in the wild, but unless you pre-ordered one last year within the first few minutes of availability, chances are you're still unsure when you'll be getting one. Valve has added just a tiny bit more clarity on when some Steam Decks will be arriving in an update today. Some reservations that were previously lumped into the vague "after Q2" window are now scheduled for the more concrete Q3.

