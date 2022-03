UPDATED 1:05pm – The Cowboys need a pass rusher bad (who doesn’t?) and it seems they have eyes for a Bucs free agent who has been a warrior throughout his career. Jason Pierre-Paul proved to be such a steal for a third-round pick when the Bucs traded for him in 2018. And who would have guessed at the time JPP would have transformed into the soul of the Super Bowl-winning Bucs defense?

