RGV chefs gather to bring awareness of cactus dishes

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCental) — Nopales, also known as cactus, are common throughout the Rio Grande Valley but not everyone knows how to cook or eat them.

President of Harlingen Farmers Market , Canda LePage said she realized many people would question about nopales at the market.

“A lot of people pick up nopales and they have no idea what to do with them, they don’t know how to prepare them and so they will always be asking the farmers what are these? What do I do with these?” said LePage.

According to LePage, that realization inspired her to help bring awareness through the upcoming Brawl of the Nopal event.

LePage said she is one of the four local chefs that will showcase a unique nopal drink for the community.

“I am going to be featuring a nopal smoothie, I know people are going to be like what? What is this about? But it’s going to be delicious,” she said.

In addition to the smoothie, there will be other vegan and nonvegan dishes on display.

LePage said Brawl of the Nopal is taking place this Saturday, at 2nd and Tyler from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

LePage said it is a family-friendly event with live music, art, and more.

According to LePage, the goal is to have people leave the event with a new recipe to try at home.

