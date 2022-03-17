ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Protecting non-healing and chronic wounds

By Demi Gough
foxbaltimore.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — An estimated 6.7 million Americans suffer from a non-healing or chronic wound...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Brookings Register

Time heals all wounds

The saying goes “time heals all wounds,” but what happens when a wound does not heal? Wounds go through many stages while healing, and complications at any step can prolong the process.
HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Autophagy: Cellular Cleansing Function, Aids in Wound Healing

In the fruit fly Drosophila, research led by Maria Leptin discovered that autophagy, a stress response mechanism in cells, plays a significant role in wound healing:. .When a wound heals, the process of autophagy is begun and regulated by the protein complex TORC1. This is a recently found autophagy function...
CANCER
New Haven Register

It’s Your Health: Non-narcotic solutions for those living with chronic pain

MIDDLETOWN — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 50.2 million people live with chronic pain in the United States. Non-narcotic treatment options for chronic pain are essential as the country is battling an opioid epidemic. Narcotic medications initially intended to treat acute and severe pain in...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
CBS Denver

Week Of Women Honoree Reminds Everyone Of Important Role Women Play In Healing Cultural Wounds

This week, as CBS4 celebrates the role of women in society with Week of Women, C.J. Brafford from western Colorado is in Denver to get an award at the Colorado Women’s Day conference, and she’s reminding everyone of the important role women play in healing deep cultural wounds. GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – C.J. Brafford is no stranger to the modern challenges facing her people. “We have issues on the reservation, drugs being a problem, education, pregnancy,” she said. (credit: Ute Indian Museum) As the Director of the Ute Indian Museum in Montrose, she sees herself as a caretaker of culture. “At the Ute Indian Museum,...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Local
Maryland Health
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Slate

Gabfest Reads: Chronic Illness

Emily Bazelom talks with author Meghan O’Rourke about germ theory, biomarkers, medical mysteries, and the quest to return to health, as chronicled in her new book The Invisible Kingdom: Reimagining Chronic Illness. Tweet us your questions @SlateGabfest or email us at gabfest@slate.com. (Messages could be quoted by name unless...
MENTAL HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Autophagy Plays an Important Role in Wound Healing

A team led by Maria Leptin has shown in the fruit fly Drosophila that autophagy, a mechanism of stress responses in cells, plays an important role in wound healing: When a wound heals, the process of autophagy is initiated and regulated by the protein complex TORC1. This is a newly discovered function of autophagy and the first evidence that autophagy controls the formation of syncytia (multinucleated cells). While syncytia are also formed during the development of muscles or the placenta, their role in wound healing and the involvement of autophagy are new discoveries. The article, ‘Autophagy-mediated plasma membrane removal promotes the formation of epithelial syncytia’ has been published in The EMBO Journal.
CANCER
The Independent

Women died after ‘gross failings’ by scandal hit mental health trust

A young woman died following “gross failings” and “neglect” by a mental health hospital in Essex which is also facing a major independent inquiry into patient deaths.Bethany Lilley, 28, died on 16 January whilst she was an inpatient at Basildon Mental Health unit, run by Essex Partnership University Hospitals.The inquest examined the circumstances of her death this week and concluded that her death was contributed by neglect due to a “plethora of failings by Essex University Partnership Trust”.Following the three week inquest, heard before coroner Sean Horstead, a jury found “neglect” contributed to Ms Lilley’s death and identified “gross failures”...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Wound#Wbff#Mvs#Americans
Psych Centra

What Is Chronic Anorexia?

If you’ve been living with anorexia for a while, you might wonder if your condition is chronic. No two people’s experience of an eating disorder looks the same. Eating disorder behaviors might last longer before treatment, be more severe, or respond to treatment differently. For many people with anorexia nervosa, recovery can take years.
MENTAL HEALTH
US News and World Report

Ketamine for Chronic Pain

Exactly how ketamine works to help chronic pain is unclear. Studies show that it's much more complex than we previously thought. We know that ketamine attaches to specific areas of the spinal cord and brain that are responsible for pain signals and emotion. After it attaches, it leads to changes that may decrease pain and improve mood.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

The Dilemma of Disclosing Chronic Illness

Disclosure of chronic illness involves a risk/benefit analysis. Disclosure decisions vary according to context. Disclosure decisions are highly individualized, requiring a flexible and ongoing balancing act between privacy and openness. Every day, multiple times a day, we make choices regarding how we present ourselves in the world. The clothes we...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy