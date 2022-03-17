Protecting non-healing and chronic wounds

This week, as CBS4 celebrates the role of women in society with Week of Women, C.J. Brafford from western Colorado is in Denver to get an award at the Colorado Women’s Day conference, and she’s reminding everyone of the important role women play in healing deep cultural wounds.
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – C.J. Brafford is no stranger to the modern challenges facing her people.
“We have issues on the reservation, drugs being a problem, education, pregnancy,” she said.
(credit: Ute Indian Museum)
As the Director of the Ute Indian Museum in Montrose, she sees herself as a caretaker of culture.
“At the Ute Indian Museum,...
