WATCH: Wheel of Fortune Delivers Yet Another Viral Fail

Primetimer
Primetimer
 4 days ago
The misses keep coming on Wheel of Fortune. On Wednesday's episode, all three contestants failed to solve a puzzle reading "renting a pedal boat," even when it came down to just one missing letter. With...

Wa-wa39
4d ago

why is it a fault of Wheel of fortune if contestants can't guess the puzzles

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

