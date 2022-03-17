76-year-old Catherine Lee Treulich killed, 2 others hospitalized after a crash near Half Moon Bay (Half Moon Bay, CA) Nationwide Report

Officials identified 76-year-old Catherine Lee Treulich as the woman who lost her life following a head-on collision earlier this week on Highway 1 near Half Moon Bay.

The fatal car accident was reported at 1:09 p.m. Monday on Highway 1 south of Capistrano Road. The investigation reports showed that Treulich was driving her 2010 Ford Flex northbound [...]

