Half Moon Bay, CA

76-year-old Catherine Lee Treulich killed, 2 others hospitalized after a crash near Half Moon Bay (Half Moon Bay, CA)

 4 days ago

Officials identified 76-year-old Catherine Lee Treulich as the woman who lost her life following a head-on collision earlier this week on Highway 1 near Half Moon Bay.

The fatal car accident was reported at 1:09 p.m. Monday on Highway 1 south of Capistrano Road. The investigation reports showed that Treulich was driving her 2010 Ford Flex northbound [...]

March 17, 2022

Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

