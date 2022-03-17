Woman trapped under car after hitting tree in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon after her car struck a tree and overturned.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the crash happened on Peniel Road just before 1:00 p.m.

“The Chevrolet Malibu struck a tree,” said officials. “The unrestrained driver was partially ejected, and the car rolled over trapping her arm under the vehicle.”

A dog was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Officials believe it may have broken its tail but did not appear to suffer any other injuries.

Emergency crews used tools to lift the car off the woman’s arm. She was then extricated and treated at the scene before being taken to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.