ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Woman trapped under car after hitting tree in Colleton County

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LcUg4_0ehtcGG500

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon after her car struck a tree and overturned.

Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the crash happened on Peniel Road just before 1:00 p.m.

“The Chevrolet Malibu struck a tree,” said officials. “The unrestrained driver was partially ejected, and the car rolled over trapping her arm under the vehicle.”

A dog was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Officials believe it may have broken its tail but did not appear to suffer any other injuries.

Boy’s alert saves neighbor’s home from fire in Walterboro

Emergency crews used tools to lift the car off the woman’s arm. She was then extricated and treated at the scene before being taken to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Officials: 1 dead following house fire in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters had to dive through a window to escape flames during a deadly house fire in Walterboro late Thursday night. Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue were dispatched to a home on Gadsden Loop for a structure fire with entrapment just before midnight. Once there, they discovered a single-story brick building […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC deputies shoot and kill man, saying he fought officers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff is defending Saturday’s fatal shooting of a Black man who advanced on officers with a wooden stake. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott told reporters Sunday that deputies can’t be expected to sacrifice their lives in dangerous situations. A deputy shot and killed 34-year-old Irvin Moorer Charley in […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lake Keowee boat shooting ruled as self-defense

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. – Oconee County deputies said a man will not be charged following a shooting on a pontoon boat on Lake Keowee earlier this week. According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting was ruled as self-defense. We previously reported that the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon on Lake Keowee near Fall Creek Landing Number 2. […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
Colleton County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Colleton County, SC
Colleton County, SC
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trapping#Traffic Accident#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies: Bluffton armed barricaded subject situation ends with no injuries

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A barricaded subject situation in Bluffton ended without any injuries Friday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and Bluffton Police Department responded to Blakers Blvd. late Friday night to reports of a barricaded man. Deputies say the subject was believed to be armed with a rifle and, “possibly, other firearms.” Residents […]
BLUFFTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

‘Operation Hammerhead’ results in dozens of violations, warnings issued to vessels on Intracoastal Waterway

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies conducted law enforcement and safety sweep on the Intracoastal Waterway with several vessels being issued violations and warnings. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, 69 vessels were boarded in Operation Hammerhead, resulting in the following: Two violations and 13 warnings from the Department of Natural Resources 13 […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Several trailers, campers stolen across the Lowcountry

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several theft victims have come forward, claiming their trailers and campers have been stolen. Now, the victims are speaking up to bring the thieves to justice. Multiple thefts have targeted trailers and campers across the Lowcountry. “There was one actually done on Friday night about seven o’clock,” one West Ashley […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WCBD Count on 2

Man arrested in deadly DUI crash in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old man has been arrested for his role in a deadly DUI crash that happened Wednesday night in Berkeley County. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Joseph Lewis Hass, of Moncks Corner, was arrested on two counts of felony DUI with death and one […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man, 48, rescued from overturned boat along Florida coast

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WCBD) – The Coast Guard on Friday rescued a 48-year-old man after his 17-foot boat overturned just outside of Ponce Inlet in Florida. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville watchstanders were notified of an SOS message around 11 p.m. Friday through an emergency radio beacon. The alert was sent from the man’s EPRIB along with […]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCBD Count on 2

Gunfire at Arkansas car show leaves 1 dead, 27 wounded

DUMAS, Ark. (AP) — One man was killed and 27 people were wounded when two people got into a gunfight during a car show that’s part of an annual community event in a small southeast Arkansas town, authorities said Sunday. A person who left the scene of the Saturday evening shooting has been arrested on […]
DUMAS, AR
WCBD Count on 2

Vehicle pursuit ends with crash in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A vehicle pursuit ended with a crash in downtown Charleston early Thursday morning. A deputy with the Charleston County Sherriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Savannah Highway and Dobbin Road around 2:30 a.m. The vehicle took off heading towards downtown Charleston. “The suspect vehicle later collided with […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Home rental scam spreading across the Lowcountry

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is investigating a home rental scam similar to the ones that happened in Goose Creek in March. “They were gone baby. They’ve taken the money and ran,” said Lt. Rick Carson, the Public Information Officer for DCSO. The scams are imposters imitating American Homes 4 Rent […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy