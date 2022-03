Pokemon Journeys will be celebrating the anime's 25th Anniversary with a new one-hour special! The newest iteration of the anime has been a huge celebration of the franchise's past as Ash Ketchum and new hero Goh have adventured through every region of the franchise introduced thus far, and this has put them up against some of their toughest challenges so far. At the same time, there has been a ton of room for all kinds of fun as this anime has brought back a ton of familiar fan favorite friends and foes from the past for a big return.

