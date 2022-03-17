Canada to drop border testing requirements for vaccinated travelers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Testing requirements are expected to be dropped at the Canadian border in the coming weeks.

This was confirmed in a statement released by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik on March 16, stating that beginning April 1, Canada will no longer require testing for vaccinated travelers.

New guidelines would apply to both Americans entering Canada or vaccinated Canadians returning home after a short visit to the United States.

This is coming after Canada recently loosened testing requirements , allowing fully-vaccinated travelers to use a COVID-19 rapid antigen test result taken the day prior to entering the country.

Currently, travelers entering Canada must show proof of a negative antigen or molecular test prior to their flight or arrival at land borders or ports of entry. Unvaccinated travelers are still required to test on arrival, on day eight and quarantine for 14 days.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is set to meet on Thursday, March 17 in Ottawa to announce updates to the border measures.

This meeting will include Canada’s Minister of Health Jean Yves-Duclos, Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra, Minister of Tourism Randy Boissonnault and additional officials.

This is a dev eloping stor y. ABC50 will continue to provide updates as information is made available.

