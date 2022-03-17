ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Additional 100K families in NY enroll in broadband affordability program

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Wednesday, March 16, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced more than 100,000 additional qualifying families have enrolled in a broadband affordability program. The additional enrollments come after New York launched a multi-agency outreach initiative to boost enrollment...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Public Utility Law Project and community groups alert residents about their utility rights, upcoming NYSEG and RGE rate cases

This week, the Public Utility Law Project of New York (“PULP”) and a number of community-based organizations, including Eastern Southern Tier Poor People’s Campaign, Fossil Free Tompkins, Get Your Greenback Tompkins, HeatSmart CNY, HeatSmart FLX North, HeatSmart FLX South, HeatSmart Monroe, HeatSmart Tompkins/Chemung, MetroJustice and Network for a Sustainable Tomorrow, held two free virtual information sessions to educate New York State Electric and Gas (“NYSEG”) and Rochester Gas and Electric (“RG&E”) customers about their utility rights and discuss the Companies’ upcoming rate-case, which will be filed in May 2022. These two issues are of particular importance during the statewide “bill surge” affecting consumers, and in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, whose impact left nearly 1.3 million New York households, or about one in five New Yorkers, sixty days or more behind on their energy bills; owing more than $1.7 billion in arrears.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FingerLakes1.com

UBI: Deadline days away for $1,000 monthly payments

There are only a few days left for the UBI program in New York State that pays artists $1,000 per month. Those who qualify can expect the payments to last for 18 months. The program is called the Creatives Rebuild New York initiative. In addition to the payments, the program...
POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

Essential workers, labor unions respond to rollback of NY Hero Worker Protection

Today, Governor Hochul’s Department of Health failed to designate COVID-19 as a continued risk to public health, which rolled back worker protections required of the NY HERO Act across the state. Members of the New York Essential Workers Coalition, a statewide group of over 75 labor unions, worker centers, advocacy groups, and community organizations that won the fight to pass NY HERO last year, have called for an investment of $50 million in the Department of Labor to fund enforcement of employers’ COVID safety plans, training for worker committees, and ventilation upgrades for small businesses.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Yorkers#Fingerlakes1 Com App
FingerLakes1.com

Advanced Appetite reviews: Canada, scam or legit 2022, is it safe?

Advanced Appetite fat burner reviews: Many women are obsessed with slimming down. Women today have many options for achieving a toned body. Women may exercise heavily, while others might drink green tea or other weight loss products. An accumulation of fats is the main reason for obesity. These fats are accumulated through food over time.
WEIGHT LOSS
FingerLakes1.com

Yates legislature weighted voting proposal runs into opposition from small town lawmakers

A proposal to adopt weighted voting in the Yates County Legislature appears to lack enough support to pass. Under weighted voting, instead of each legislator having a single vote, legislators’ votes would be proportional to the population of their districts, so legislators in larger communities would have more power than those in smaller communities. That idea’s not going over well with smaller Yates County communities. The state is mandating that counties redraw their district lines in the wake of the 2020 census. Yates County can keep district boundaries similar to the current ones and adopt weighted voting, or draw district boundaries that make each district roughly equal in population.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Yates County business Dudley Poultry celebrates one-year renovation anniversary

Dudley Poultry recently celebrated their one-year renovation anniversary with the Yates County Chamber of Commerce and community members. The Friday, March 4 celebration included a tour of the Middlesex facility and retail shop, according to The Chronicle Express. Dudley Poultry President Teresa Jackson kicked off the event but cutting the ceremonial ribbon.
YATES COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
News Break
Politics
FingerLakes1.com

Attorney General James recovers over $40,000 for New Yorkers who had their weddings cancelled due to COVID-19 shutdowns

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that her office recovered more than $40,000 in refunds for New Yorkers who had their events cancelled at the Falkirk Estate & Country Club (Falkirk) in the Hudson Valley due to pandemic-related shutdowns. Couples reported that Falkirk refused to refund them their deposits when their weddings were cancelled due to pandemic restrictions on large gatherings. In an agreement with Falkirk, the venue will repay two couples $18,300 and provide additional refund payments for any other individuals who made deposits between June 26, 2020 and May 19, 2021 but were denied refunds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

INSIDE THE FLX: Yates County Administrator Nonie Flynn talks about the proposal for weighted voting in the county legislature (podcast)

In this episode, we talk with Nonie Flynn about the plan for voting based on population in the county legislature, about the broadband rollout across the county, what the NY Association of Counties thinks about the proposed state budget, Natural & Recreational Resource Protection Grant money and a Vietnam Veterans Day ceremony March 29.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

73K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy