Snowflake launches data cloud for healthcare and life sciences

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PLSH), (the 'Company'), a cGMP certified, vertically integrated premium CBD and cannabinoid company, announces a new commercial partnership with Chanelle McCoy Health ('CMH'), a premium CBD pharmaceutical company, based out of the UK and Ireland. Since Chanelle McCoy Health launched its own CBD brand Pureis®, it has taken the UK market by storm. This exciting new partnership with Panacea has the potential to provide the U.S. market with access to a safer, higher quality, and more efficacious portfolio of certified CBD products that are backed by clinical studies. Chanelle McCoy Health's dominant brand, supported by governmental authorities including the European Food Safety Authorities ('EFSA'), is differentiated as the first pioneering CBD food supplement backed by formal safety and efficacy clinical studies.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 6 DAYS AGO